Early Childcare Food Service Workers in Weld County can join a two-part-series knife culinary course

WELD COUNTY, CO - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment offers Early Childcare Food Service Workers a two-part-series culinary course. Led by Nourish Colorado Chef Jessica Wright, they will focus on knife skills: from how to hold a knife, the proper stance when using a knife, parts of a knife, to how to use a professional-grade Chef's knife.

Each participant will receive over $120 in incentives. They will also get an 8” MadeIn Chef’s knife, and King Soopers Gift Card to buy materials. Not to mention, the materials and handouts needed for the course. Limited registration is required, and registrations from Mesa, Weld, Denver, El Paso, and Montezuma counties will be prioritized.

There will be two parts of the program, and each will take 45 minutes.

- Part one: Saturday September 11, 2021, from 9:00- 9:45 a.m.

Learn parts of the knife, how to hold a knife, knife safety, and two cutting skills in this session.

- Part two: Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 9:00- 9:45 a.m.

The second session includes a brief review of class one, with three more cutting skills, and how to sharpen a knife.

This program is limited to 50 participants. Click here for English registration or here for Spanish registration. For participants who register after the limit will be put on the waiting list for any future training.

The program is a continuation of the food safety skills in the Quick Bite Video Series. Participants must watch the eight online Quick Bites Food Safety videos here before attending the course. Each video is available in both English and Spanish, with a total time of 40 minutes. Instructions to watch the video will be emailed after registration.

