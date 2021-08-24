The town of Castle Rock invites residents to leave feedback for the next open space

CASTLE ROCK, CO - The town of Castle Rock is seeking the residents' feedback for the community's next open space and trail system. It will be built on 230 acres of open space in Cobblestone Ranch. Moreover, the town will also partner with Douglas County to plan improvements on an adjacent 450 acres open space in Macanta property.

Castle Rock prioritizes acquiring and building more open space. However, the "real" work begins after the property is acquired, from entrance roads, parking lots, to the trail system. A lot of work is taken into consideration so the open space is accessible to the public. Hence, the town will show residents more about the project, so they can provide some feedback.

Residents can attend the open house on Wednesday, September 1 from 5.30 to 7.30 pp.m. at the Wrangler Park Pavilion, 2418 Autumn Sage St. The draft plan of the possible trail routes and other improvements will be available. Learn more and leave some feedback about the plans of the trails for the area and how to make the property more accessible.

Residents who are unable to make it to the open house can access the draft plan and leave feedback online here. It will be available from September 1 through September 30, 2021.

The town has not set a timeline for improvements. The feedback received will help determine the trail alignments, project scope, and future budget needs. Stay up to date with the project here.

Staff will also provide an update on the Colorado Front Range Trail at the open house. Once it is finished, Castle Rock residents will have access to easier travel to Denver via the Cherry Creek Trail. More information about the Colorado Front Range Trail is available here.

