Closure of Champa Street Block on 23-25 August 2021

DENVER, CO - On August 23-25, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, known as DOTI, announced it would close a block on Champa Street to install a second crane for the Convention Center Expansion Project Denver.

The installation of this crane is useful for transporting building materials for the construction of the 80,000 square-foot Convention Center. The block closing schedule on Champa Street is calculated from August 23-25 from 05.00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m.

Additionally, periodic closures will resume when a third crane is required for the convention center roof to be carried out next fall.

Construction will have no impact at road closure for the third crane placement, so the road in front of the Colorado Convention Center is closed. Roads for cyclists and vehicles will remain open around Champa Street.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is one of the departments in Denver that has the function of planning, designing, and developing infrastructure in Denver.

In addition, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure also has a function as the party that operates and maintains the existing infrastructure regularly.

Some of the people in charge of DOTI Denver include Adam Phipps as Interim Executive Director, Jim Potter as Interim City Engineer, and Todd Richardson as Chief Operating Officer.

People who want to report problems related to transportation and infrastructure in Denver or want to inquire about related facilities can contact DOTI via 311 or directly to Pocketgov so that reports can be processed immediately.

For more information about the Department of Transport and Infrastructure, please access the following official website https://www.denvergov.org/Government/Departments/Department-of-Transportation-and-Infrastructure.

