The increase of COVID-19 Virus Delta Variant in Larimer

Mira Kireeva/Unsplash

LARIMER COUNTY, CO - Larimer County Health advises the public to use masks both indoor and outdoor due to the increasing number of people infected with the COVID-19 virus in Larimer County.

This is due to an increase in the number of people infected with the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, especially among people who have not been vaccinated. Therefore, the use of masks is recommended, even when they are indoors, and the public is asked to vaccinate themselves immediately.

As Larimer County Public Health Director Tom Gonzales said, the increase in people infected with the COVID-19 virus was because few people were aware and willing to vaccinate immediately. The use of masks indoors is expected to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Based on reports from hospitals in Larimer County, from early May to August 9, 2021, approximately 85% of those infected with the Delta variant were those who had never been vaccinated, and 3% were in the first vaccine stage.

People infected with the Delta variant said they did not know precisely when, where, and how they could be infected with the Delta variant. This shows that the spread of the Delta variant in the community has entered a high number, and the symptoms caused are more severe than the previous variant.

In addition, those vaccinated and contracted the Delta variant will be exposed to an infection known as breakthrough infection. Therefore, the public is always recommended to wear a mask wherever and whenever to protect themselves from infection with the Delta variant of COVID-19 and others.

Further information regarding the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 can be accessed through the following page https://www.larimer.org/spotlights/2021/08/11/larimer-county-health-officials-strongly-recommend-residents-wear-masks-indoor.

