Inflation relief checks in January 2023: which states will issue and how much will they cost

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics summary of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the year-on-year inflation rate was 6.5 percent at the end of December last year, a decrease from 7.1% in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49u8N7_0kPW83bh00
Photo byViacheslav BublykonUnsplash

Despite falling inflation, some states will continue to provide inflation relief checks, also known as stimulus checks, or tax refunds in January 2023 and beyond, as voted last year to give relief from high prices.

Inflation relief checks in January 2023: which states will pay them and what amounts

California

In January 2023, the Middle-Class Tax Refund of up to $1,050 will be sent. Payments began to be mailed in October and will continue through January of this year. More information and payment dates may be found here.

Colorado

Taxpayers who requested an extension to file their 2021 tax return, which was due on October 17, will be reimbursed up to $750 by January 31, 2019.

Hawaii

Residents of Hawaii who earned less than $100,000 in 2021, or $200,000 if filing jointly, should receive a $300 tax refund. Individuals earning more than $100,000 and couples earning more than $200,000 are eligible for a $100 payment.

Taxpayers who submitted their 2021 state tax returns between July 31 and December 31, 2022, will get a direct deposit up to 10 weeks after the tax department accepts your return, or 12 weeks if you requested a physical check, beginning at the end of August.

Check Out the Tweet and States: https://tosbos.com/inflation-relief-checks-january-2023/

19 comments

