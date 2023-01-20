Mother defends drinking a little wine while breastfeeding: “there is definitely misinformation”

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes.

A mother from Perth, Australia, has revealed the heartbreaking truth behind a controversial Instagram photo she shared. Mom-of-two Lauren McLeod has acquired a dedicated online following for her real posts about breastfeeding her two children.

Photo by INSTAGRAM/THE.LAUREN.MCLEOD

The 29-year-old has frequently faced criticism for continuing to breastfeed her five-year-old son, Bowie, past what she considers the “normal” time frame. Lauren was recently seen breastfeeding her two-year-old daughter Tigerlily while drinking a glass of wine.

According to research, only about 5 to 6 percent of the alcohol in the mother’s bloodstream enters the baby’s bloodstream via breast milk. Lauren, who has worked as a doula – a trained, non-medical companion for birthing people – for the past two years, claims that many people are unaware of this and that as a result, women can be unfairly shamed for drinking alcohol while breastfeeding due to stigma and misconceptions about the act.

“I think there is definitely misinformation about drinking while breastfeeding,” Lauren said. “Many people probably assume that alcohol goes straight into breastmilk and will make the baby ‘drunk’. “Or they assume that a breastfeeding parent is going to get blind drunk and harm their child, which usually is absolutely not the case.

“I have definitely seen quite a few comments in parent-related groups on Facebook saying negative things about drinking while breastfeeding, which all have quite clearly come from a lack of education,” Lauren claims that the main concern with alcohol and breastfeeding is not what is fed to the child.

