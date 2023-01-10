Is the Federal Government Issuing and Paying the Fourth Stimulus Check in 2023?

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes.

The new Congress, which featured both elected and re-elected Representatives, was sworn in on Tuesday. Although the Democrats may retain control of the Senate, Republicans have seized control of the House of Representatives. As a result, President Biden's proposal for a fourth stimulus check no longer has the complete support of the Legislature.

Extension of Stimulus Checks

According to PanAsiaBiz, Millions of people are wondering whether President Biden's initiatives to raise federal funding will be supported by the next Congress. Joe Biden prioritized extending the increased Child Tax Credit stimulus check through 2025. The chances of another round of government stimulus checks are minimal now that the ruling Democrats have lost their majority in Congress following the Republicans' victory in the 118th Congress.

It is extremely unlikely that Republicans in the lower house will vote to extend another stimulus check, even President Biden's favored proposal to extend the expanded Child Tax Credit stimulus check. Even a bill authorizing it will not be permitted to be presented to a vote.

It's unlikely that another wave of direct payments like the first three will be made available to the majority of Americans. However, there is still a chance that the federal government may step in and offer new cash, although in a different way. The 2021 stimulus payment would most likely take the form of an increased Child Tax Credit for Parents.

