Stimulus Checks 2023: Biden’s tweet created a buzz, but will Congress provide the cash?

There is little doubt that things are better now than they were during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yet there are still people who are struggling.

Inflation is at an all-time high, making it difficult for some to make ends meet. Add President Joe Biden's tweet at the end of 2022, in which he talked about signing historic legislation to lower costs for working families and seniors, as well as creating good-paying jobs, before concluding, "I look forward to more progress in the new year," and there was some speculation that, perhaps, stimulus checks could be upheld as per Fool reported.

After all, it has been more than two years since the last set of checks was sent in 2021. The first round was distributed in 2020, and most Americans received more than $3,000 in total payments. Personally, it's not a lot of money, but it comes in handy when you need to keep the lights on and the fridge stocked.

However, according to many reports and nearly all available evidence, the excitement surrounding stimulus dollars is unfounded. “At this time, we’re not hearing that there are plans for additional federal stimulus checks in 2023,” Mark Steber, chief tax information officer with Jackson Hewitt, told VERIFY. And the hurdles to getting a stimulus check in 2023 are substantial. Not only would Congress have to adopt legislation to make it happen, but Biden would also have to sign on.

