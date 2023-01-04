How many states are still sending stimulus checks in 2023?

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the landscape of US benefits at both the federal and state levels was completely altered, as millions of families were forced into poverty or saw their earnings drop dramatically. As a result, the US government devised a variety of stimulus packages for each state that could be handed to the populace to assist in keeping people and businesses afloat.

Photo by Alexander Mils/ Pexels

It is against many political beliefs in America to offer so extensive welfare, but the pandemic was an exception. The stimulus has already run out in many states, but in others that waited longer to distribute the funds, there will still be some available in 2023. Here is a list of all eight US states that are still providing stimulus funds in 2023.

2023 stimulus checks in California

The state of California believes that around 5% of its inflation relief checks, valued up to $1,025 dollars, will not be issued until January 15. There are other refund amounts starting at 350 dollars that are dependent on income, household size, and tax-filing status.

2023 stimulus checks in Colorado

Those in Colorado who filed their 2021 taxes by the October 17 deadline may still be waiting for their rebate check, which should arrive by January 31 and is worth 750 dollars for single filers and 1500 dollars for joint filers.

2023 stimulus checks in Idaho

Idaho approved 2022 Special Session rebates, which will be paid out by the end of March 2023. The refund amount is greater than 10% of a taxpayer's 2020 income tax due or $300 for single filers.

Story: https://tosbos.com/states-sending-stimulus-checks-2023/