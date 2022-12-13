Trump Says American Jewish Leaders Over Mar-a-Lago Dinner Criticism

To Eric Alterman, ‘Israel is a red state’ while ‘US Jewry is blue’. Like so much else, Donald Trump has disrupted that dynamic Former US President Donald Trump struck out at Jewish American leaders on Friday in response to criticism of his Mar-a-Lago meal with anti-Semites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes.

Those who criticized a now meeting "lacked loyalty" and "should be ashamed of themselves," Trump raged. Following the start of his 2024 presidential campaign, the conservative firebrand was once again the object of strong criticism last month after eating with rapper West and Fuentes, a small media shock jock and white nationalist.
The conference was universally criticized as "ridiculous," "disgusting," and "scandalous," including by prominent Republicans. “Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, a social network catering to conservatives. “They should be ashamed of themselves.

This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers in Congress, and so many others, have stopped giving support to Israel.” Trump was accused by critics of using the antisemitic trope of double allegiance. Trump has a long history of questionable comments toward Jewish Americans who vote Democratic, including charges of "great disloyalty" and "total lack of knowledge.

West's recent slow decline included a series of antisemitic and pro-Nazi statements that resulted in his suspension from social media platforms, the termination of his talent agency, and the loss of sponsorships from companies such as Adidas.

