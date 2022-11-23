Woman Backed for Hiding Pregnancy and Newborn Daughter From Entire Family

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes.

Baby showers, gender reveals, and major celebrations are normally on the list of milestones for parents-to-be, but one lady has revealed how she disguised her pregnancy for the whole nine months.

Miranda Zilkowsky decided she didn't want to share the news, so her boyfriend was the only one who knew they were pregnant until the baby came. Miranda stated in a TikTok video , "POV: you kept your pregnancy a secret for nine months," before explaining why and how she did so.

Photo by Garon Piceli/pexels

While sharing photographs of her pregnancy, the mother stated it was "one of the finest decisions [she'd] ever made." In the video , she showed off her positive pregnancy test, followed by photos of her very visible pregnant belly - and told how she even planned a whole maternity photoshoot without informing her friends and family.

In a subsequent video, she explained how her parents found out when she was 30 weeks pregnant. "She concealed it the whole time?" her father exclaims, as her happy mother laughs behind the camera. Miranda stated that her parents live far away and would not notice the bump and that she is self-employed and works from home, so no coworkers would notice.

"We didn't have a baby shower or gender reveal, which is OK," she continued. "Because look at us right now." She then uploaded another video of the couple finding the gender of their child in their car. The TikTok video received three million views, with critics stating they could never have kept this concealed for so long.

Many people were applauding her or admired her restraint. "My mom's feelings would be so hurt if I didn't tell her," one person stated. Another person mentioned: "We concealed ours for 5 months and it was incredible! I wish we had kept it between us for a longer period of time." Some people joked that Miranda was "in her Kylie Jenner era," referring to the star's famous hiding of her pregnancy and newborn .