An early Christmas shopper's mother claims she has already spent over £1,000 on two kids

Marry Evens

Christmas present shopping is likely beginning to creep into the forefront of many parents' minds as the holiday season draws near. However, one UK mother has already completed most of her holiday shopping and spent over $1000 in the process.

Siân, a devoted mother, admitted on her TikTok page that, despite it not even being December, she had already spent an eye-watering amount of money on toys for her children. She was seen bringing her trolley into a Smyths store and filling it with Barbie dolls and toy cars.

"It's here, guys, you've been waiting for the Christmas haul," Siân wrote on social media. I won't lie, I don't think I'm finished, and I'm absolutely not finished, she continued.

She added: "I used to do the kids like one big present and heaps of tiny presents but then, they've had everything." Siân also said to her followers that she was buying her two children "what she knows they'll play with."

There isn't really anything as a major main present because they already have phones, TVs, and iPads. Siân brought two carts full of toys home from the store, showing that she could cover the entire floor with gifts for her lucky children.

She explained that she had to "hide" all the treats from her small children before putting them away in black bags. Siân responded to a fan who inquired, "I need to know how much it cost all in," by disclosing the sum of her shopping spree in the comments area below her video.

Okay, as you asked, £1255.56, Siân said. (There were other items for Taiya that I can't reveal, totaling around £180.) It goes without saying that Siân's tweet caused a rift among her fans, with some supporting the mother and others accusing her of acting inappropriately.

"Sometimes less is more," one commenter remarked. It's crucial to teach our kids that they can't have everything, a second person said, adding, "I feel horrible, my kids got roughly £100/£150 each." A third TikToker replied, "What we spend on our children doesn't decide how excellent a mother we are.

A mother wrote: "As a mother, I love nothing more than seeing other mothers treat and make their kids happy." Others jumped to Siân's defense. Another person added, "Oh, this makes me happy.

This year has been tough for us; we've had to buy a lot of used toys, and my heart hurts, but it's so great to watch a mother spoil her [babies]." I understand that we are experiencing a crisis in the cost of living, but for the love of God, let people spend their money however they please!

