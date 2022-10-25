Belgian NGO is training rats to carry backpacks. Here's why

Marry Evens

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes.

The clever rat, despised by most, might finally have something to give us humans. Rats are being fitted with tiny, specialized backpacks as part of a project from APOPO, a Belgian nonprofit that teaches animals to save lives, to assist search and rescue teams in the case of building collapses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQE68_0im3VQt800
© APOPO

According to project researchers, rodents are the ideal animal to aid in such disasters because of their small size, good smell, and adventurous nature.

According to CNN, Donna Kean, the project's leader, and behavioral research scientist adds that rats are normally highly interested and want to explore, which is important for search and rescue operations.

The rats are currently being trained in a simulated catastrophe environment, during 15-minute sessions five days a week, acting out a real rescue. However, they are not yet ready to be deployed inside fallen buildings.

In the simulated workouts, the rats have to locate the human who is "stuck" in the debris, pull a switch on their little vest to activate a beeper, and then make their way back to their handles to receive a reward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfoue_0im3VQt800
© APOPO

Scientists are working to make the video camera in the rodent's backpack "as compact as feasible" without sacrificing performance. They also plan to add a two-way microphone and a position transmitter to help find survivors and communicate with humans.

The backpack technology was created by electrical engineer Sander Verdiesen and is being developed by APOPO in partnership with the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands. The idea was first proposed in 2021 when the volunteer search and rescue group GEA contacted APOPO to collaborate in 2017.

Each rat will need to be trained for at least nine to twelve months, according to Kean. The following stage involves simulating more "real world events," starting with taking the rats to locations that resemble "several levels of a fallen structure."

After moving to Turkey, where GEA is situated, the project will continue its simulator training before attempting real-world scenarios.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rats

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a writer, passionate about inherent talent and inventiveness. I began writing textbooks as a vocation before moving on to producing internet material. I've written more than 50 books, and I'm working on several more.

N/A
2371 followers

More from Marry Evens

Don't trash them: How to properly dispose of your pumpkins after Halloween

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Methane gas from pumpkins in landfills fuels climate change. Pumpkin carving is one of the Halloween season's most enjoyable customs in my opinion.

Read full story

Landmark study finds chronic vaping is just as bad for your heart as chronic smoking

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. According to recent studies, long-term vaping has the same risk of heart disease as cigarette smoking. Two experiments were completed, the first one on mice and the second one on people. According to the National Institutes of Health, both studies revealed that vaping damages blood vessels and increases a person's risk of cardiovascular disease to the same extent as smoking.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York pledges to combat rats on its own soil, including curbside rubbish piles

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. The most popular all-night buffet in the city that never sleeps is being forced to close, and officials anticipate opposition from some well-known residents. We are going to accomplish something that no one has had the political will or political capital to pull off over the past 50 years, according to Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner for New York. I'll say it again: The rats are going to hate that statement.

Read full story

Thanksgiving Recipes for Impress Your Guests

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Thanksgiving is just around the corner and I had no list of fancy nancy dishes to impress the audience. I decided to jot down all ideas. Guess What!!! I did it… In this blog, I will share a compilation of Thanksgiving recipes that are sure to wow your guests, 50 Thanksgiving Recipes to Impress Your Guests and Perfect for Sharing! Choose one from the list after looking it over!

Read full story

Update on the Stimulus Check: Look at the Potential November Lump Sum

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Nearly 9 million eligible Americans have not yet received their epidemic relief stimulus payments, according to information released by THE IRS. Prospective beneficiaries who had not yet submitted paperwork for their monthly installments were approached by the IRS.

Read full story
29 comments

These 18 states are sending or have already issued Stimulus payments- check out yours

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. 18 states are sending or have already issued payments to taxpayers in response to record inflation, with little immediate assistance from the federal government. Even though a few of these payments total hundreds of dollars, inflation is not likely to be significantly affected by them.

Read full story

Pregnant women are to be given free vapes to stop them from smoking

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. In an effort to get pregnant women to stop smoking, a new program will provide them with free vapes. To lessen the harm that smoking causes to unborn infants and children as well as to enable families to save money, Lambeth Council is offering e-cigarettes to women in London as part of its "stop smoking" service.

Read full story
1 comments

Specialists on e-cigarettes, there are "clues" about how vaping will affect individuals in 50 years

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. It may be difficult to imagine that there once was a period when doctors would endorse certain cigarette brands in television commercials. It wasn't until the 1950s and 1960s, when a growing body of research increasingly connected smoking to lung cancer, that we began to accept that smoking was terrible for us.

Read full story
43 comments

Why it's never a good idea to kiss your dog on the mouth

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. The fact that it's odd and that dogs lick their behinds so frequently makes us hope you're not doing it. There is a lot of it.

Read full story
17 comments

Hot Dog Hack Ought To Be On The Menu: KFC Enthusiasts

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. The public has spoken, and they want this dish added to the menu as soon as possible after watching one man make the delectable KFC meal of our dreams.

Read full story
4 comments

Aerospace engineering student becomes first redhead to be crowned Miss England

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Get ready to meet Miss England who is the first redhead to be crowned and a student of aerospace engineering. Jessica Gagen, 26, was victimized by bullying at school on a regular basis because she is ginger. Due to her amazing locks, she has been burned, hit, and called insulted.

Read full story

IRS letters containing unclaimed stimulus money are being sent to 9 million Americans

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. More than 9 million Americans are set to receive some good news from the IRS, but receiving an unexpected letter in the mail from the tax agency isn't usually a harbinger of good things to come.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

Take that, Cronuts! The Suprême is a popular new baked treat in NYC

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. At midnight, on Thursday, I saw that they were already lined up down Lafayette Street, waiting impatiently for noon to arrive so they could get their hands on the sweet treat of the day. I've missed these croissants like three times already, and I'm not today, a participant in the crowd exclaimed.

Read full story
1 comments

Differently Abled Does It All In Spite Of Differences, “I Don’t Let It Hold Me Back"

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Sarah Talbi, a mother without arms who is raising her daughter Lila and inspiring many people, won't allow anything to get in the way of her success. She moves quickly and joyfully while doing everything.

Read full story
California State

California Is Now The First State To Outlaw Plastic Produce Bags: “It’s a problematic product”

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Over the following two years, grocery stores and supermarkets in California will gradually stop using plastic produce bags.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. The US is supposedly obsessed with meat, we definitely do make a special occasion of seafood. We see that crab boils, fish fries, and oyster roasts are just a few food items people can die for.

Read full story

Why does our hair age and is there a way to stop it?

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. A new study examines the link between stress and gray hair to determine whether we can prevent this common aging symptom.

Read full story
Florida State

Here Are The Top Perfect Places to Find Yummilicious Cuban Sandwiches in Florida in 2022

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. One of the best cultural carriers in existence is food. "An apple is not only the red sweet thing that you take for nutrition," wrote Nevada Stajcic in her academic paper "Understanding Culture: Food as a Means of Communication."

Read full story
4 comments
Grand Rapids, MI

Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022

Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy