Belgian NGO is training rats to carry backpacks. Here's why

The clever rat, despised by most, might finally have something to give us humans. Rats are being fitted with tiny, specialized backpacks as part of a project from APOPO, a Belgian nonprofit that teaches animals to save lives, to assist search and rescue teams in the case of building collapses.

According to project researchers, rodents are the ideal animal to aid in such disasters because of their small size, good smell, and adventurous nature.

According to CNN, Donna Kean, the project's leader, and behavioral research scientist adds that rats are normally highly interested and want to explore, which is important for search and rescue operations.

The rats are currently being trained in a simulated catastrophe environment, during 15-minute sessions five days a week, acting out a real rescue. However, they are not yet ready to be deployed inside fallen buildings.

In the simulated workouts, the rats have to locate the human who is "stuck" in the debris, pull a switch on their little vest to activate a beeper, and then make their way back to their handles to receive a reward.

Scientists are working to make the video camera in the rodent's backpack "as compact as feasible" without sacrificing performance. They also plan to add a two-way microphone and a position transmitter to help find survivors and communicate with humans.

The backpack technology was created by electrical engineer Sander Verdiesen and is being developed by APOPO in partnership with the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands. The idea was first proposed in 2021 when the volunteer search and rescue group GEA contacted APOPO to collaborate in 2017.

Each rat will need to be trained for at least nine to twelve months, according to Kean. The following stage involves simulating more "real world events," starting with taking the rats to locations that resemble "several levels of a fallen structure."

After moving to Turkey, where GEA is situated, the project will continue its simulator training before attempting real-world scenarios.