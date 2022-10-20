Hot Dog Hack Ought To Be On The Menu: KFC Enthusiasts

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes.

The public has spoken, and they want this dish added to the menu as soon as possible after watching one man make the delectable KFC meal of our dreams.

Ollie (@ollie eats), the founder of TikTok, came up with the delectable "menu hack" and shared it with admirers. These people are now clamoring to try the KFC "hot dog" for themselves, express reported.

Ollie had over 300,000 people salivating when he stuffed some KFC Chicken Tenders into a brioche hot dog bun with a variety of mouthwatering sauces and toppings.

Unfortunately, his invention hasn't yet been included on the official KFC menu, but you're free to make your own in the meanwhile. He accomplishes it as follows:

Order chicken tenders, chips, Supercharger Dip, and gravy from KFC for this dish, then stop at the store on the way home to pick up brioche hot dog buns, Edam cheese, and candied jalapenos.

Ollie described the procedure to his audience by saying: "These brioche hot dog buns caught my eye and I immediately thought they would go great with the KFC Chicken Tenders.

"Then I placed the Chicken Tenders, chips, and Supercharger sauce into the bun after melting some Edam cheese, followed by some candied jalapenos. "I mixed it up, added it to my order of chicken, and then I dunked it in KFC gravy. Boom."

I have never had a stronger craving in my entire life after seeing Ollie prepare that meal, so this really is one of those things you didn't realize you needed.

This individual is the Willy Wonka of fast food. And it appears that TikTok users had the same sentiments. This has to be on the menu; it looks sophisticated, a person commented.

Another exclaimed, "Banging, Ollie!" while a third said, "I'll be honest, looks awesome." A fifth person simply replied, "You are a genius," while a fourth wrote, "Edammm that looks good."

Although the majority of viewers were rather thrilled with this marvelous concoction, several viewers had serious reservations about one of the main ingredients. Chips said one fan, "ruined it."

A second concurred, "Was all good... other for the chips." A third person commented, "KFC chips are so dead these days." Okay, so KFC chips may not be to everyone's taste, but they are unquestionably not the main component of this feast.

At least that's how I imagine it would feel, but you could easily exclude them and still have a KFC hot dog that makes you cry. In truth, permit me to investigate. Can somebody tell me where I can buy candied jalapenos?