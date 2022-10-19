Aerospace engineering student becomes first redhead to be crowned Miss England

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes.

Get ready to meet Miss England who is the first redhead to be crowned and a student of aerospace engineering. Jessica Gagen, 26, was victimized by bullying at school on a regular basis because she is ginger. Due to her amazing locks, she has been burned, hit, and called insulted.

She has since reclaimed her confidence, and yesterday (18 October), she triumphed to win the title of Miss England 2022. In the 94-year history of the contest, Jessica became the first redhead Miss England at the Birmingham presentation.

She will now represent the UK at Miss World with the intention of "educating people" about the challenges that "redheads encounter in school." The Lancashire native explained her prior persecution by saying: "I endured teasing in high school for my red hair.

"Given that I strongly believe in putting the past behind us, I didn't bring up the fact that there has never been a red-haired Miss England much throughout the competition last year.”

"I believe it's critical to raise awareness of the challenges faced by redheads in the classroom and to give them the same opportunities I had.

Although I don't believe the kids were intentionally calling me names, there were clearly moments when they were. I was called names on a daily basis. Even at times, Jessica was made to eat by herself in the restroom, and the "worse was when a girl burned [her] for having ginger hair," according to Jessica, boredpanda reported.

Jessica stated, "I used to get so sad about it all, but now I'm trying to encourage youngsters who are going through the same thing that it won't last forever.

She now divides her time between studying aerospace engineering, modeling for luxury labels like Moncler, and advocating for increased female participation in STEM.

"My goal in competing for Miss England both last year and this year is to encourage more girls to pursue STEM-related fields. "But when I realized there had never been a redhead victor, I realized there weren't that many redheads on television.”