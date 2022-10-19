IRS letters containing unclaimed stimulus money are being sent to 9 million Americans

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes.

More than 9 million Americans are set to receive some good news from the IRS, but receiving an unexpected letter in the mail from the tax agency isn't usually a harbinger of good things to come.

The Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to millions of Americans who failed to claim stimulus cash, earned income tax credits, child tax credits, or other benefits.

This money could go unclaimed if people who are exempt from paying taxes and have very little or no income fail to file a simple tax return. That form is required in order for you to get a stimulus check.

According to a survey published last week by The Hill, between 9 million and 10 million Americans may not be receiving federal benefits.

The COVID-19 stimulation checks are not the only thing being ignored. Due to some families' failure to utilize the expanded child tax credit, up to $3,600 per kid goes unclaimed.

The Government Accountability Office, an internal government watchdog, reported that "during the epidemic, IRS and Treasury struggled to get COVID-relief funds into the hands of some people — especially those with lower incomes, restricted internet access, or experiencing homelessness," cw39 .

The GAO predicts that families with mixed immigration status and those who are homeless were likely to have been rejected stimulus grants despite being eligible, along with individuals who are exempt from paying taxes.

Refunds from the IRS total $1.2 billion. Who is eligible and when will payments be made?

A CPA in Joplin, Missouri, named Patrick Kelly stated, "So they're looking at their database and saying, these people didn't file an income tax return but we have reason to believe they may get a refund if they would, either stimulus money, child tax credit, or earned income tax credit."

They didn't file, so we're not sure they're entitled to a refund, but we think they definitely are, the IRS says after looking at the database. The letters of reminder will be delivered over the next weeks and printed in both English and Spanish.

According to IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig, those impacted must submit a federal income tax return in 2021 in order to receive any benefits that are owed to them.