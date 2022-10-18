Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes.

At midnight, on Thursday, I saw that they were already lined up down Lafayette Street, waiting impatiently for noon to arrive so they could get their hands on the sweet treat of the day. I've missed these croissants like three times already, and I'm not today, a participant in the crowd exclaimed.

There's a new flaky pastry that New Yorkers are eagerly lining up for: Meet the Suprême. Move over cronuts, Dominique Ansel's wildly popular donut-croissant hybrid that initially appeared in 2013.

The extraordinary baked item — a distinctive circular croissant filled with pastry crème and topped with ganache and broken cookies — was introduced to the market by Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery in Noho in April.

Since then, the snacks have become extremely popular, garnering hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok and Instagram and forcing customers to wait in line for an hour to purchase one of the $8.50 goodies.

Food blogger Mike Chau exclaimed on Instagram that they are "amazing." The attention they're receiving from popular TikTok videos is "one of the only things that genuinely deserves it," according to them.

Currently, the bakery bakes 240 Suprêmes each day and sells them in two "drops" (a term more commonly used to describe the distribution of must-have streetwear) each day, the first one at 8 a.m. both at 12:00. Suprêmes are available in two flavors: chocolate and a monthly flavor that alternates between pistachio, rose berry spritz, and peaches n' crème right now.

It was never the pastry chef Scott Cioe's intention for the buttery treat to displace the cronut. He told The Post, "Much respect to Dominique Ansel, but it was just to make something nice," the New York Post reported.

But he did draw inspiration from classic croissants, donuts, and eclairs when he created the Suprême, with an eye toward both appeal and delicacy.

Visuals are crucial in retail bakeries, the man stated. "We were certain that we would practically fill it like a doughnut. Thus, we desired that it be thin.

The 1.5-inch thickness of the round pastry provides it with a large amount of crispy surface area and allows it to remain out for hours without losing its crunch, though they don't stay in the Lafayette pastry case for very long.

Despite a restriction that permits only one Suprême per buyer, the bakery regularly sells out within 45 minutes of each drop. When a long queue forms, Lafayette manager Michael Brown distributes the water and freshly produced watermelon lemonade to keep everyone hydrated.

Recently, 18-year-old Sharon Li and her boyfriend waited 40 minutes for a lunchtime Suprême. She admits that it was tasty but questions whether the trouble and cost were justified. Although she acknowledged that it was excellent, she added, "I do believe it to be overhyped, and I wouldn't pay this much for one again."

Food blogger John Kuehn, 46, of Noho, was unsure whether he would spend $8.50 again. Nearly all of the city's coffee shops, he claimed, offer "very nice handcrafted croissants for a lower price."

He did, however, remark that it was wonderful and unquestionably the dominant pastry of the day. You don't see lineups like this at Dominique Ansel's, he said at this very moment.