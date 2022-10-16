Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes.

The US is supposedly obsessed with meat, we definitely do make a special occasion of seafood. We see that crab boils, fish fries, and oyster roasts are just a few food items people can die for.

But there are some restaurants where you would love to spend your hours in the queue. These top seafood eateries in the country sustain and expand on such valued customs while creating incredible waves all their own. These seafood eateries deserve your attention.

Courtesy 167 Raw/Cassandra Michelle

Le Bernardin, New York City, NY

In Midtown West, there is a French restaurant. The original shrine of high-end French seafood in the city, Le Bernardin, is the topmost on the list.

For those who can't afford the $140 four-course prix fixe or the $205 tasting menu, the lounge area offers exquisite bar snacks like raw kanpachi topped with wasabi tobiko ($20) and lovely scallop ceviche ($22) sitting in a pool of green olive oil.

Russ & Daughters, New York City, NY

In the Lower East Side, there is a specialist in food and drinks. When Russ & Daughters Café opened just down the street from the takeout location in 2014, that desire became a reality. Lovers of lox and caviar may now indulge in fine cuisine on a huge dish.

The Hattie, a heaping platter of smoked whitefish, kippered salmon, Gaspe Nova smoked salmon, and sable is one of the cafe's prized menu items. Another is the Super Heebster, a loaded bagel that rose to cult status at the Russ & Daughters store and has successfully made the transition to the restaurant.

It's a mutt of a New York meal, loaded with whitefish and baked salmon salad, wasabi-infused fish roe, and horseradish-dill cream cheese, that wonderfully captures Russ & Daughters' more than 100 years of serving the city's diverse tastes.

Coni’Seafood, Inglewood, CA

Coni' Seafood has succeeded in transforming Inglewood into an oceanic dining hotspot despite the fact that the huge space east of LAX doesn't exactly scream destination for seafood. Grey walls, aquarium-like room dividers stocked with sea life memorabilia, and a huge, tapered-roof back terrace for seaside eating are all features of the modern, glass-facade home.

The slim menu features more elaborate house specialties like Pescado Zarandeado, a butterflied snook fish that is marinated in soy sauce and roasted to exquisite perfection over charcoal. It also contains popular smoked marlin tacos and more than a dozen shrimp dishes ranging from raw to deep-fried.

Another outstanding recipe features sweet langoustines that have been marinated in garlic, chiles, lemon juice, and, if you're lucky, prized roe. This dish is called chicharrón de Pescado and it consists of crispy, pan-fried tilapia chunks with tangy soy and lemon sauce.

Island Creek Oyster Bar, Boston, MA

The Island Creek oysters are available. Many of the places on this list are farms operated by Skip Bennett in Duxbury, Massachusetts. Additionally, you can find them at the eponymous Kenmore Square restaurant that he owns with a who's who of Boston's business elites.

There, they're not just on the raw bar alongside other bivalves whose growers are identified by name; they're also embedded in the cages that line one wall, serving as a virtual mirror of the seaside photo mural that lines the other. Also available are Maine lobsters that were harvested by the relative of chef-partner Jeremy Sewall.

Additionally, on any given day, you might be served head-on shrimp from Stoughton over uni risotto, monkfish from Chatham over Jonah crab tortellini, fried whole-belly clams excavated by hand in Ipswich, or a flavorful pastrami-cured steak from a 300-pound bluefin caught that morning.

Island Creek Oyster Bar is all about genuine provenance, down to Noell Dorsey's gorgeous, terroir-driven wine list and Jackson Cannon's legendary bar program, so it doesn't lack for glitz. It makes sense why the posh location seems so cozy.

Pêche Seafood Grill, New Orleans, LA

Pêche Seafood Grill was founded in 2013 by the NOLA dream team of Donald Link, Steven Stryjewski, and Ryan Prewitt. If you want to eat here, you should put together a dream team since you'll want to order at least one of everything on the menu, including the whole grilled fish special.

Despite the enormous portions, you might desire repeated servings of the steak tartare with oyster aioli and cured tuna dip. Since you're in the Big Easy, you should undoubtedly start the night with a cocktail and end it with some rum drinking. Even though there are 160 seats, the rustic-chic setting is just as energetic as the food, making it difficult to wind things down.