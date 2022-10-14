Here Are The Top Perfect Places to Find Yummilicious Cuban Sandwiches in Florida in 2022

Marry Evens

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes.

One of the best cultural carriers in existence is food. "An apple is not only the red sweet thing that you take for nutrition," wrote Nevada Stajcic in her academic paper "Understanding Culture: Food as a Means of Communication."

"An apple is the entire system that contributed to growing the apple: the sun, water, animals, and human farmers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YuPkQ_0iXcaEZY00
Cravings of a Lunatic

This remark couldn't be more accurate for a Sunshine State culinary tour fan. World gastronomic culture converges in Florida, from Cuba to Vietnam. Eating some of the Sunshine State's most delectable foods is the greatest way to learn about its whole history.

Florida is a place where ethnic food influences and is impacted by the ethnicities that make up this place, like other places that receive cultural transplants from other places. Take the Cuban Sandwich, for instance.

The Perfect Definition Of A Cuban Sandwich

On the surface, the grilled ham and cheese sandwich appears to be the same as the Cuban sandwich, often known as the Cubano. However, it definitely has a twist, turning this tried-and-true classic into something uniquely Florida and a favorite of many who enjoy RV travel in the state.

It differs from the traditional ham and cheese sandwich in the following ways: Cuban bread, a white bread resembling Italian or French bread, is used to make it. It still includes the ham without a doubt, but it also includes a sizable serving of sliced roasted pork.

Additionally, Swiss cheese is usually included rather than American or Cheddar. Sliced dill pickles are another addition that some sandwich makers make.

On my food tour of the Sunshine State, where can I get the Cubano?

You'll want to make a note to stop in the following locations if RV travel to America's warm Southeast is in your near future. The Cubano is further enhanced by each location, some of them subtly and delectably.

The Tampa City

The fact that Tampa refers to the Cuban sandwich as its sandwich makes it one of the greatest cities to try. The Cubano sandwich is a tasty, spicy variation of the sandwich in Tampa restaurants, which also add salami to their versions of the sandwich.

1. The Cuban Sandwich Shop offers a delicious Greek salad, hot soups, and steak and onions in addition to this well-known sandwich.

2. Additionally on the menu at La Teresita Restaurant are pot roast, fish mariners, and roast pork.

3. At Gaspar's Grotto, two local favorites—pirate culture and the Cubano—are combined. It's difficult to match!

Other Significant Stops

  • Miami's Versailles Restaurant has established itself as a mainstay of Cuban food (forty years and counting). Come in for some plantain soup or codfish fritters. And the Cubano, of course.
  • Another Miami establishment that infuses its Cubano with a little more culture is Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop. You receive the standard fare, such as ham, cheese, and pickles, along with a few games of croquet. It's a fun way to enjoy this common food item.
  • Havana: This West Palm wayside cantina has admirers like Bonnie Raitt, Martha Stewart, and Eric Clapton, to mention a few. It's the kind of location that's ideal for those who travel in RVs. Some of the best Cuban sandwiches in the area are offered at this walk-up window cantina. Additionally, you can get a coffee or pastel there in the morning before heading out.
  • Visit Nuevo's Cubano's if your travels bring you to Fort Lauderdale. It has an open kitchen and a delectable secret sauce.

Conclusion

The Cuban Sandwich, a delicious twist to the classic ham and cheese sandwich, is one of many fantastic ethnic foods that the Sunshine State is famous for.

While there are many locations in the state where you can have a delicious Cuban sandwich, the seven eateries in this piece stand out for their excellent ham and cheese with a Cuban twist.

