Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022

Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities.

Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.

Detroit ranked at the top of the list, which is actually an improvement, at #8. Motor City was ranked sixth the previous year.

Grand Rapids ranked 32 on the state's western side. Grand Rapids was ranked 29th the previous year.

We travel back to the east side of Flint to complete the list of the three rattiest cities in Michigan. The Vehicle City rose eight positions, from #41 to #34, in the list.

Metro areas were ranked by Orkin based on the number of fresh rodent treatments carried out between September 15, 2020, and September 15, 2021. Both residential and commercial treatments are included in this rating.

According to Ben Hottel, an entomologist with Orkin, "food availability will increase as people resume normal activities." "Rats are tenacious in their pursuit of food and shelter, and they are specialists at finding both. Residential properties provide the perfect habitat for rats after a year of limited resources, and once they've moved in, they're capable of reproducing quickly and in great numbers.

Rodents are notorious for their powerful jaws and tunneling abilities, which can result in significant structural damage. They can nibble on a number of objects, such as gas lines, water pipes, and electrical cables, thanks to their large front teeth. Rodents can unfortunately do a lot of damage to homes and the areas around them, according to Hottel.

Orkin suggests the following advice to help prevent rats and mice in and around the home in order to help homeowners avoid the potential health and safety issues associated with rodents:

1. Food should be kept hidden. Popular food sources include little crumbs, rubbish, and dry items like grains and cereals. To avoid contamination, keep these in tightly closed metal or glass containers.

2. Eliminate the clutter. Rodents are drawn to cardboard things, which they frequently chew up to utilize in their nests. Use the extra time you have at home to tidy up and arrange cluttered areas all throughout the house.

3. Keep the landscaping in check. Rodents may find perfect habitats in tall grass with sufficient harborages, such as woodpiles near the house.

4. Examine your home from the inside and the outside. Rodent burrows, droppings, and rub marks along baseboards and walls are important things to look for. The sooner rodents are found, the better.

5. Search for potential points of entry. Keep an eye out for access points outside your house and patch any cracks or gaps. To assist prevent rodents from getting inside, install weather strips around entryways, especially under doors.

