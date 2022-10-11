Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money

This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes.

Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.

Keep a look out in your mailbox during the following two months for a letter informing you of the increase in your Social Security benefits for 2023; it should arrive in December. The benefits for Social Security should have increased by the most since 1981. Your benefit rate for the following year will be specified in the letter, but you can also view your benefits on the Social Security Administration's website.

Continue reading to learn how your payment date is decided as well as when you can expect to receive your Social Security check this month. Just began getting Social Security benefits? Here's how to stop them so you can possibly obtain more later. Here are some additional details, including when to begin receiving payments and how to apply for Social Security Disability.

When will I receive my Social Security payments?

The second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of each month are when the Social Security Administration pays out payments. Your birthdate determines which Wednesday you receive your money. SSI participants typically receive their payments on the first of every month (see below). We'll dissect it.

· Your money will be distributed on the second Wednesday of the month if your birthday falls on the first through the tenth of the month.

· Your payment will be sent out on the third Wednesday of the month if your birthday is between the 11th and 20th of the month.

· Your payment will be sent out on the fourth Wednesday of the month if your birthday is between the 21st and the 31st.

· Below is the schedule for October.

What happens if I receive both SSI and Social Security?

The CNET, payment schedule is different if you earned Social Security payments before May 1997 or if you receive both Social Security and SSI. You will now get your Social Security payment on the third day of each month and your SSI payment on the first day of each month rather than on a Wednesday.

If the first or third of the month comes on a weekend, those payment dates are altered. The fact that October 1 came on a Saturday this year, for instance, meant that SSI beneficiaries received their October Social Security payments a day early, on September 30, and would receive their SSI payment on Monday, October 3.

When will I receive my Social Security cheque for October?

The October timetable for when you might get your Social Security check and/or SSI funds is available here (PDF).

· 30 September: Payment to SSI recipients. Because October 1 falls on a Saturday this year, payments were made early.

· Payday for Social Security benefits on October 3 for people who receive both SSI and Social Security or have done so since before May 1997.

· For anyone whose birthdays fall between the first and tenth of any given month, Social Security will be paid on October 12.

· Social Security benefits are paid on October 19 to anyone whose birthdays fall between October 11 and October 20.

· Oct. 26: Social Security payment for people whose birthdays come on a month's 21st through the 31st.

· Keep in mind that September's final payment was due on September 28.

What happens if my check doesn't arrive on schedule?

The Social Security Administration advises waiting three more mailing days before calling if, due to your birth date or other circumstances, your check doesn't arrive on the day specified above. You can then call 800-772-1213 to talk with a representative if you still haven't gotten it.

The SSA emphasizes that wait times are shorter Wednesday through Friday and later in the day to speak with a representative (between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time).