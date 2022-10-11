A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green Curry

A British woman was surprised when, after plating her takeout dinner, she looked down to see Shrek staring back at her.

Lisa Edmonds couldn't help but take a picture of her plate of Hariyali green curry, unlike those obnoxious influencers who take a million dull pictures of their food.

SWNS. Dreamworks

Before snapping a picture of "Shrek," the mother of one started laughing out loud. She then summoned her husband Mark over and showed him her plate of swamp ogres.

The single mother claims she almost refused to eat the "cute face," but she couldn't because she was too hungry.

The Enfield mother remarked, "It was the craziest thing."

When I placed the curry on the platter, Shrek was immediately visible.

The curry was also a vibrant green color, so it was ideal for him.

She went on, "It was hilarious when I caught a glimpse of his green face staring back at me. Then I did a double take."

Unfortunately, the curry restaurant that made her delicious plate of swamp monsters is no longer open, so there's no point in thronging to Enfield to try to recreate the Screening.

Lisa, a client services manager, said meeting the recognizable cartoon character happened on an ordinary day as she was eating her usual order of north Indian-style chicken curry with pilaf rice, Saag aloo, and Bombay potatoes.

I frequently receive orders like this, and it has never happened before, the woman replied.

"I noticed the sauce began to flow from the side and imagined it resembled his ear. The chicken's nose was precisely created by how it was placed," Metro reported.

Lisa Edmonds / SWNS

Harrison, her 14-year-old son, didn't appear to comprehend the joke, she continued, but her husband and she thought it was hilarious.

"The face was so cute I almost couldn't eat it," the 56-year-old alleged.

But I had to eat it right away after taking the picture since I was so hungry.

"It's just a little bit of fun," she continued, "and I hope it makes people laugh."

The picture was quickly circulated on social media, where some users questioned the meal's vivid green color.

We should first question the curry's color, a user suggested.

"Looks like something built in a nuclear power plant," said another.

Looks awful, a third brusquely remarked.

However, Lisa believes the curry, which gets its vivid color from a lot of mint and coriander in the spice mixture, was still delicious.