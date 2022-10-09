All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth

Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.

What little we learned during our Additional Science GCSE taught us that blue eyes are a recessive gene, which means that you need to have two of them for the colour to manifest.

However, if you were curious about the precise origin of these genes, one study has discovered that they can all be linked to a single individual.

We are aware that people with blue eyes are far less common than those with brown eyes; according to Healthline, 8–10% of people worldwide have blue eyes.

Now that researchers have established that the genetic mutation originated from a single human who lived between 6,000 and 10,000 years ago, its rarity makes sense.

Since the OCA2 gene controls the amount of brown pigment in the human eye, researchers have been attempting to determine what changed.

It appears out that a particular gene HERC2, which completely shuts down the OCA2 and "dilutes" brown into blue, is the genetic aberration responsible for blue eyes.

How are they to know that everything shares a common progenitor if this is the case? because everyone has the genetic mutation that causes blue eyes.

The mutation was first discovered in 2008 by a group of scientists from the University of Copenhagen.

The study also looked at variation in less common eye colours, like green, which helped to corroborate the idea that the gene for blue eyes came from a single person.

Professor Hans Eiberg, the study's lead author and chair of the Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, claims that people with green eyes can be explained by the fact that they have less melanin in the iris than people with blue eyes.

"This suggests that all individuals with blue eyes descended from a single progenitor. The same switch, placed in the same place in their DNA, was passed down to them all." At last, he said. The ladbible reported.

So there you have it—more than we ever taught in science class—blue-eyed individuals have a common ancestor, and our green eyes are caused by less melanin in our iris.