Following Several Weeks of Stationery-Related Incidents, King Charles and Camilla Discuss The Pen jokes

After several weeks of incidents using stationery, King Charles and Camilla spoke about the pen scandal.

King Charles and Camilla had their first official combined royal duty since Queen Elizabeth's funeral last month when they traveled to Scotland to celebrate Dunfermline becoming a city.

PA

Charles and Camilla signed a guest book during their visit, and the new king used the occasion to crack a joke at his own expense.

As you may recall, King Charles has recently made headlines more than once after appearing to lose his patience with pens while attempting to sign the official paperwork.

One such video shows Charles yelling, "I can't tolerate this b****y thing... every stinking time!" following the application of ink on his hands at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Camilla was then given a different, leak-proof pen so she could sign the important document.

Another showed him grimacing as he tried to shove a pen tray while attempting to sign a document at his proclamation.

However, it appears that the King may now find humor in the issue because today while giving his wife a pen in Scotland, he looked to chuckle and caution her: "These things are so volatile."

The royal couple was in attendance at a ceremony that would transform the former town of Dunfermline into a city, and hundreds of locals lined the streets to welcome them.

Eight communities received the honor as part of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities, with Dunfermline being one of them.

Speaking on the occasion, Charles referred to his mother's love of Scotland as "one of the cornerstones of her existence" and mentioned it in his remarks.

It is my hope that everyone who lives in or hails from this extremely special location will experience a genuine feeling of pride in this most recent chapter in our lengthy history, and that this new distinction will not only enhance the heritage of the past but also brighten the possibility of our future.

"I am certain that would make my gorgeous mother happy, just as it does for me. I can only offer my sincere congratulations and best wishes for the future as you celebrate Scotland's newest city.