Another Perspective of the Game! Melinda French Gates Discloses Her Divorce: “I Just Couldn’t Stay in That Relationship”

Marry Evens

I felt extremely disheartened when I knew about the divorce news of Melinda French Gates and Bill Gates after a happy marriage of 27 years in 2021. The couple has three children: Phoebe, 19, Jennifer, 25, and Rory, 23.

Earlier Bill Gates explained the reasons for the divorce and now Melinda has disclosed the reasons. However, Gates said he is still friends with his ex-wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHxlz_0iN6D9Zu00
TED S. WARREN/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Regarding the breakdown of her marriage to Bill Gates, French Gates told Fortune that her biggest concern was, of course, attempting to safeguard her children. We reached the other side, too.

Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda French Gates calls her divorce from him "unbelievably traumatic."

More than a year after their divorce was granted in August 2021, the philanthropist, 58, talked openly about her split from the 66-year-old Microsoft co-founder in an interview with Fortune magazine.

Having been married for 27 years, the couple filed for divorce in May 2021.

French Gates stated in the interview, "I had some reasons I just couldn't stay in that marriage any longer." The strange thing about COVID, though, is that it afforded me the privacy I needed to get the job done.

"It's terribly difficult, in so many ways, but I had the privacy to get through it," she continued.

During the divorce, the children were among French Gates' primary interests, according to her.

French Gates told Fortune that her first focus in the scenario was attempting to protect her children. We eventually made it to the other side.

French Gates said to CBS Mornings' Gayle King in March that she and her ex-husband were still "friends" and kept in touch professionally.

Six years after their nuptials, in 2000, the pair established The Gates Foundation.

French Gates at the time stated, "I do wish him well; I do not wish him ill." And I believe that our working relationship is productive and will remain such.

French Gates said to USA Today in the same month that her decision to end her marriage was the "lowest point" of her life.

She remarked at the time, "That wasn't anything I ever dreamed would happen to me. It certainly wasn't how I felt the day I got married, but I came to the conclusion that I needed to make a better decision for myself.

That was just a very, very terrible day, she said in her conclusion.

After meeting Bill Gates at a New York trade show in 1987, Melinda started dating him. Bill Gates is the CEO of Microsoft. She wed Gates in a private wedding on the Hawaiian island of Lanai in 1994.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Melinda French# Bill Gates# Relationship

Comments / 23

Published by

I'm a writer, passionate about inherent talent and inventiveness. I began writing textbooks as a vocation before moving on to producing internet material. I've written more than 50 books, and I'm working on several more.

New York, NY
351 followers

More from Marry Evens

New York City, NY

Best Restaurants in New York for seafood Lovers in Fall Season

Since October, the weather has started to change and get a bit nicer and colder. In such weather, shrimps, fish, crabs, lobsters, etc. give a soulful taste if cooked with different flavours added. Those who love seafood, have an idea that seafood can be cooked and served in multiple ways.

Read full story
1 comments

The application for Biden's student loan relief will be available soon. Here are 5 steps to getting ready!

Millions of borrowers will be required to submit an application in order to be approved for President Biden's offer to forgive up to $20,000 in student debts; this step will probably be made available within days.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Best Restaurants in New York for Fall 2022

Finding the perfect restaurant in your neighborhood may seem like a difficult endeavor, but it is actually exciting and fun. I went out in the New York streets to eat a lot in September in an effort to find the greatest, and guess what? I discovered numerous! I listed them, and now I'll share the topmost incredible eateries with you.

Read full story

Following Several Weeks of Stationery-Related Incidents, King Charles and Camilla Discuss The Pen jokes

After several weeks of incidents using stationery, King Charles and Camilla spoke about the pen scandal. King Charles and Camilla had their first official combined royal duty since Queen Elizabeth's funeral last month when they traveled to Scotland to celebrate Dunfermline becoming a city.

Read full story
13 comments
Ann Arbor, MI

The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across Campuses

One of the greatest news I came across this morning is that from the beginning of November 17, the University of Michigan will outlaw the use of all tobacco products on all campuses.

Read full story
Cape Coral, FL

Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane Baby

Ian Hurricane hit Florida killing more than 103 people. This tragic natural calamity left everyone sad and worried. People lost their loved ones, their homes, their cattle, their cars, etc. I went through the news and I read on.

Read full story
5 comments

Birthday Depression: How to Manage Birthday Depression Without Therapy

I am fortunate to be turning 32 on September 25. My age has increased by one more year, although this year doesn't feel as old as the ones before it. I have been quite optimistic and delighted to greet my THIRTIES since the beginning of this month! Even though last year was by far the best year of my life in terms of progress and income, I still feel torn about it.

Read full story

How Can I be Grateful and Convey my Message

People around me readily respond with "No." It doesn't matter if it's for a job or something else, a favor, a helping hand, an invitation to a meeting or interview, or even just to go on a date. However, there are some people out there that experience difficulty when they say no. I'm an example! Normally, I reply, "Sure!" When I really want to say I can't or don't want to, I am in.

Read full story

How to Deal with the Aftermath of Job Termination

Yesterday, I went through some world-famous news websites where I read Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg has told the employees to freeze the hiring process and also would reduce the allocated budget to the teams. Well, a well grew company like Meta aka known as Facebook is leading to layoffs!!!! The situation is alarming not only here in the US but in the entire world.

Read full story

Convivial October | Delight your Kids by Practicing Fun Activities in Fall

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Fall, the time of festivals and vibrant colors, has here. The US is very irresistibly attractive now. Unfortunately, we tend to forget to enjoy the essence of the season as we go about our hectic everyday lives. However, fall is the greatest season to venture outside and explore the outdoors while it's still a little chilly. Kids often follow their parents but when parents are busy, they don’t fully absorb the traditions and lack fun.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy