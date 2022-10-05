Another Perspective of the Game! Melinda French Gates Discloses Her Divorce: “I Just Couldn’t Stay in That Relationship”

I felt extremely disheartened when I knew about the divorce news of Melinda French Gates and Bill Gates after a happy marriage of 27 years in 2021. The couple has three children: Phoebe, 19, Jennifer, 25, and Rory, 23.

Earlier Bill Gates explained the reasons for the divorce and now Melinda has disclosed the reasons. However, Gates said he is still friends with his ex-wife.

Regarding the breakdown of her marriage to Bill Gates, French Gates told Fortune that her biggest concern was, of course, attempting to safeguard her children. We reached the other side, too.

Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda French Gates calls her divorce from him "unbelievably traumatic."

More than a year after their divorce was granted in August 2021, the philanthropist, 58, talked openly about her split from the 66-year-old Microsoft co-founder in an interview with Fortune magazine.

Having been married for 27 years, the couple filed for divorce in May 2021.

French Gates stated in the interview, "I had some reasons I just couldn't stay in that marriage any longer." The strange thing about COVID, though, is that it afforded me the privacy I needed to get the job done.

"It's terribly difficult, in so many ways, but I had the privacy to get through it," she continued.

During the divorce, the children were among French Gates' primary interests, according to her.

French Gates told Fortune that her first focus in the scenario was attempting to protect her children. We eventually made it to the other side.

French Gates said to CBS Mornings' Gayle King in March that she and her ex-husband were still "friends" and kept in touch professionally.

Six years after their nuptials, in 2000, the pair established The Gates Foundation.

French Gates at the time stated, "I do wish him well; I do not wish him ill." And I believe that our working relationship is productive and will remain such.

French Gates said to USA Today in the same month that her decision to end her marriage was the "lowest point" of her life.

She remarked at the time, "That wasn't anything I ever dreamed would happen to me. It certainly wasn't how I felt the day I got married, but I came to the conclusion that I needed to make a better decision for myself.

That was just a very, very terrible day, she said in her conclusion.

After meeting Bill Gates at a New York trade show in 1987, Melinda started dating him. Bill Gates is the CEO of Microsoft. She wed Gates in a private wedding on the Hawaiian island of Lanai in 1994.