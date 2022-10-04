The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across Campuses

One of the greatest news I came across this morning is that from the beginning of November 17, the University of Michigan will outlaw the use of all tobacco products on all campuses.

The current policy will be changed to the Tobacco-Free University Premises policy, which will forbid electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), such as vapes, vape pens, and e-cigarettes, as well as smokeless tobacco products including dip, chew, snuff, and snus.

CBS News

No smoking is permitted inside university buildings, on university property, or in university-owned cars. Only privately owned vehicles and public sidewalks next to busy streets are allowed to use them.

According to officials, Michigan Medicine amended its tobacco-free policy in 2016, banning ENDS and smokeless tobacco products from being used on its property, including the buildings, grounds, parking lots, and ramps.

Why Ban?

Rob Ernst, chief health officer and associate vice president of student life for health and wellness, said, "This change is a natural extension of our efforts to improve the overall well-being of our campus community."

"The primary factor in preventable death, illness, and disability in the United States is tobacco smoking. This new generation of items was not widely used when we implemented our smoke-free policy in 2011. However, the sale of ENDS has more than doubled during the past ten years."

Impact of Tobacco-Free Policy Research conducted on the Impact of a long-term tobacco-free policy at a comprehensive cancer centre: a series of cross-sectional surveys. Using a standardised questionnaire, six cross-sectional studies were carried out among a representative sample of hospital staff members at a comprehensive cancer centre in Barcelona (2001–2012).

After the legislation went into effect, variations in the likelihood of smoking were compared using logistic regression (baseline vs. 1st law; 2nd law vs. 1st law). The initial prevalence of smoking was 33.1%. Prevalence fell to 30.5% and 22.2%, respectively, after the enactment of the first and second laws.

All professional groups saw a decrease in smoking, although those under 35, physicians, and women saw the biggest decreases. The number of occasional smokers increased over time, smoking abstinence during work hours increased while smoking dependence increased, and staff support for the smoke-free hospital effort increased overall.

Health professionals' smoking rates decreased, and their support for tobacco control policies improved, thanks to a long-term tobacco control programme and two smoke-free national legislation. After the outside smoking ban was enacted, the decline became more noticeable.