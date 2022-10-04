Cape Coral, FL

Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane Baby

Marry Evens

Ian Hurricane hit Florida killing more than 103 people. This tragic natural calamity left everyone sad and worried. People lost their loved ones, their homes, their cattle, their cars, etc. I went through the news and I read on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqMLR_0iLasd5900
MATTHEW MAHR

In Cape Coral, Florida, Amanda Mahr, 36 underwent a C-section to give birth to a son just before Hurricane Ian's winds reached 150 mph.

I would like to congratulate the couple and welcome the kid to be born in such conditions. You have won the first battle of life son! While Amanda and Matthew Mahr were anticipating the birth of their first child, Hurricane Ian drastically altered the course of their labor and delivery.

She describes it as very awful, stressful, and dangerous. It took us exactly 17 minutes from the time we woke up until they began taking me into the operating room.

George Bentley Mahr, a 10-pound, 6-ounce baby boy with a full head of dark hair, was born at 8:49 AM. Matthew, 37 said we both gazed at each other and it was almost as if time itself stopped. We both started crying after we smiled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12NTBv_0iLasd5900
Amanda Mahr and George. PHOTO: MATTHEW MAHR

C-Section

The couple discovered Amanda would require a C-section on Tuesday, four days past the due date for their son when an ultrasound revealed low fluid levels. Their doctor was worried and advised the couple to visit the emergency room at Cape Coral Hospital that evening in order to be admitted for intensive observation.

The couple hurriedly evacuated their home and fled while Hurricane Ian was already en route to wreak havoc, driving through blustery gusts and pouring rain. The Mahrs realized after they arrived at the hospital that Amanda would probably have a C-section after the hurricane passed.

Their doctor entered their room and informed them that as the hurricane changed paths early Wednesday morning and bore right towards Cape Coral, A direct strike is coming at us. We must act immediately.

However, after the C-section, the couple and George returned to their room at nine o'clock. The hospital was unharmed, unlike several of the other hospitals in the region.

Hurricane Disaster

Matthew drove into Cape Coral the following day to check on their house. Poles atop other poles, dead cables, and street signs and billboards that seemed to be thrown about everywhere, he says, made the area truly look like a monster truck rally had gone through the entire neighborhood.

Matthew discovered Mizakeen safe—though terrified—hiding behind the crib in George's newly created nursery despite the fact that two of the Mahrs’ apartment windows were broken. The rest of their house was in decent condition.

The couple and George moved in with Amanda's mother at her Fort Myers home after leaving the hospital on Friday.

Their neighborhood was still without power as of Saturday, and their home lacked air conditioning. Amanda took a quick break from the heat in her car, which was also being used as a temporary charging station when the temperature reached 87 degrees.

The couple received numerous inquiries about whether they would give their baby the name Ian because Hurricane Ian was expected to strike around the time Amanda was due.

People were saying, "You should add Ian in" or "You should change his middle name to Ian," she recalls. "I think, "I'd rather not hear that name again." He goes by the name Hurricane George."

