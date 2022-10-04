Birthday Depression: How to Manage Birthday Depression Without Therapy

I am fortunate to be turning 32 on September 25. My age has increased by one more year, although this year doesn't feel as old as the ones before it. I have been quite optimistic and delighted to greet my THIRTIES since the beginning of this month! Even though last year was by far the best year of my life in terms of progress and income, I still feel torn about it.

My birthday left me feeling depressed, unhappy, and down, which prompts me to assess myself. Wishes, presents, social media messages, and the affection of my loved ones couldn't lift my spirits, and I struggled with the "Birthday Blues." It was difficult, unpleasant, and genuine, yes. Furthermore, it was challenging to comprehend, but I mustered up the guts to talk about it with you.

Birthday Depression: What Is It?

Birthday Depression is similar to a free gift that is given with every birthday. It makes me feel shattered, lost, and like a failure for wasting all these years on things that wouldn't last in the long run. In the worst circumstances, it makes you feel inconsequential, and you might find yourself crying and hiding in a room.

People frequently inquire about My birthday plans, and I am the one who understands how to treasure each moment of the celebration. Unfortunately, I asked my coworkers at work to skip my birthday celebration for the first time ever because I didn't feel like it. Observe this! I cut both of the cakes they brought. Yes, I rescheduled all of my plans with my loved ones. The cause is very clear.

Possible Roots of Depression

Although the causes of birthday depression can vary, many typical human behaviors can make you feel uneasy, depressed, and unwelcome.

1. Aging: Evaluating one's age and accomplishments in relation to extremely successful family members and acquaintances.

2. Unknown Future: Growing older could bring on more ailments and a body that is too fragile.

3. Expectations: The birthday celebration will be met with high expectations.

4. Unmet Ambitions: This year's terrible list of unmet goals causes concern.

5. Less Affection/Nostalgia: A comparison between the individuals and the amount of love a person received in the previous year.

My friends and acquaintances have shown me that they care about me, which has made me feel sexier and younger than before. But what if I suddenly developed wrinkles on my face? I don't want to imagine, therefore no. How would I have been accepted by them joyfully if my gray hair might have been pooped up? Imagine if they become white. Oh no,

Oh!! A nightmare!!

What Preventative Steps Can Be Taken?

Both aging and the ability to draw lessons from the past are irreversible. Since I've been writing for the past hour, I've realized that I am old enough to develop a coping mechanism for the Birthday Blues that would be useful to others battling their own depression. The steps one can do to make their birthday special are listed below.

1. Accept the Birthday Blues. Instead, then comparing your accomplishments with those of other people, concentrate on investing in yourself.

2. Decide how you want to spend your birthday and make plans to enjoy it with friends.

3. Years are merely numbers. More is always better. Make the realization that you are more valuable than a birthday.

4. It's okay to miss someone, but you should also learn to appreciate people who gave you well wishes and your favorite present.

5. Arrange a trip, domestic or abroad, and treat yourself like the most special person.

There are millions of people throughout the world who experience pre- or post-birthday depression, so you are not alone in having it. With the ones you actually love, enjoy a happier, brighter, and more delightful birthday.

Share how did you deal with birthday blues in the comment below.

