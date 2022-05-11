Mars, Venus, Titan. Could human beings live on another planet?

Will there be life on other planets? This is the question we have been asking ourselves for thousands of years. And it is something that scientists do not rule out, since there are organisms that survive water scarcity, extreme cold, and heat, at high altitudes... However, could human beings live on another planet?

By goinyk

To answer this question, researchers are trying to predict which planets are most likely to support life. Scientists at an American university have created a tool to determine what conditions make a planet habitable, taking into account the star's radiation and its rate of rotation.

One piece of evidence is that planets need to maintain liquid water to support complex life. When a planet is very close to its star, the water completely evaporates, and when it is very far away the water freezes. Therefore, on those planets that are very close or very far from their star, there is no possibility of life.

Objective: to locate habitable exoplanets

New technologies have made it possible for not only scientists to discover new planets. During the celebration, last year, of the Global Azure Bootcamp, an event that combines data storage and the search for celestial bodies, more than 15,000 people from all over the world began to search for exoplanets, planets that orbit a star other than the sun, and that, therefore, they do not belong to the solar system.

The search is not new. In the last 25 years, more than 4,000 new worlds have been discovered around other stars. The goal is none other than to find planets similar to Earth, with the same atmospheric conditions, and to, in a second phase, detect signs of life.

Since it is not yet possible to know for sure if we are alone or not in the universe, let's imagine what life would be like on places like Mars, Venus, or Titan, among others.

Mars

A stock image of an illustration of Mars. NASA has sent several rovers there to study its environment. PETMAL/GETTY

If we think about extraterrestrial life, it is inevitable that we will not to go directly to the Red Planet. However, its conditions are far from making it a habitable place, at least for human beings. To cite just a few of its atmospheric characteristics, solar radiation is so high that we would die; its atmosphere is unbreathable for us, and to survive, we would need to find water. Something that, for now, is an assumption. Mars has poles, but its ice is not water, but carbon dioxide.

Venus

If there is a planet that NASA considers more habitable, it is Venus. However, it's very high temperature and pressure complicate this possibility. Of course, thinking about life like the one we lead on Earth. NASA's proposal goes further and believes that we should live in cities built in its atmosphere instead of on its surface. Also, Venus is closer to Earth than Mars.

Titan:

is one of Saturn's moons. A satellite that, according to scientists, we could colonize in the distant future, since it has a small atmosphere that protects it from radiation, and it has water, although in the form of ice. The problem is that it is so far from the sun that its temperature is -180 degrees.

Kapteyn B is one of those exoplanets with more possibilities for human life also in the quite distant future. And it is because it is located in the habitable zone of its star and, as we have seen before, this implies that the chances of there being water and oxygen on its surface are high.

Thus, there may be 100 million planets in this galaxy alone on which flourish organisms at least biochemically akin to ourselves. On the other hand, due to natural selection, these organisms must be well adapted to their own environments. Since even slight differences in the environment eventually cause extreme differences in the structures of organisms, we should not accept extraterrestrial lifeforms to resemble anything familiar. But there is reason to believe they are out there.

Reference:

WHERE’S THE NEAREST PLANET HUMANS CAN LIVE ON?. 2022.SPACE EXPLORATION.

https://stratostar.com/space-exploration-planet-where-humans-can-live/