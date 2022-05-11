Mars, Venus, Titan. Could human beings live on another planet?

Marry Bell

Will there be life on other planets? This is the question we have been asking ourselves for thousands of years. And it is something that scientists do not rule out, since there are organisms that survive water scarcity, extreme cold, and heat, at high altitudes... However, could human beings live on another planet?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YWQpA_0fZznbfi00
By goinyk

To answer this question, researchers are trying to predict which planets are most likely to support life. Scientists at an American university have created a tool to determine what conditions make a planet habitable, taking into account the star's radiation and its rate of rotation.

One piece of evidence is that planets need to maintain liquid water to support complex life. When a planet is very close to its star, the water completely evaporates, and when it is very far away the water freezes. Therefore, on those planets that are very close or very far from their star, there is no possibility of life.

Objective: to locate habitable exoplanets

New technologies have made it possible for not only scientists to discover new planets. During the celebration, last year, of the Global Azure Bootcamp, an event that combines data storage and the search for celestial bodies, more than 15,000 people from all over the world began to search for exoplanets, planets that orbit a star other than the sun, and that, therefore, they do not belong to the solar system.

The search is not new. In the last 25 years, more than 4,000 new worlds have been discovered around other stars. The goal is none other than to find planets similar to Earth, with the same atmospheric conditions, and to, in a second phase, detect signs of life.

Since it is not yet possible to know for sure if we are alone or not in the universe, let's imagine what life would be like on places like Mars, Venus, or Titan, among others.

Mars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19tpLp_0fZznbfi00
A stock image of an illustration of Mars. NASA has sent several rovers there to study its environment.PETMAL/GETTY

If we think about extraterrestrial life, it is inevitable that we will not to go directly to the Red Planet. However, its conditions are far from making it a habitable place, at least for human beings. To cite just a few of its atmospheric characteristics, solar radiation is so high that we would die; its atmosphere is unbreathable for us, and to survive, we would need to find water. Something that, for now, is an assumption. Mars has poles, but its ice is not water, but carbon dioxide.

Venus

If there is a planet that NASA considers more habitable, it is Venus. However, it's very high temperature and pressure complicate this possibility. Of course, thinking about life like the one we lead on Earth. NASA's proposal goes further and believes that we should live in cities built in its atmosphere instead of on its surface. Also, Venus is closer to Earth than Mars.

Titan:

is one of Saturn's moons. A satellite that, according to scientists, we could colonize in the distant future, since it has a small atmosphere that protects it from radiation, and it has water, although in the form of ice. The problem is that it is so far from the sun that its temperature is -180 degrees.

Kapteyn B is one of those exoplanets with more possibilities for human life also in the quite distant future. And it is because it is located in the habitable zone of its star and, as we have seen before, this implies that the chances of there being water and oxygen on its surface are high.

Thus, there may be 100 million planets in this galaxy alone on which flourish organisms at least biochemically akin to ourselves. On the other hand, due to natural selection, these organisms must be well adapted to their own environments. Since even slight differences in the environment eventually cause extreme differences in the structures of organisms, we should not accept extraterrestrial lifeforms to resemble anything familiar. But there is reason to believe they are out there.

Reference:

WHERE’S THE NEAREST PLANET HUMANS CAN LIVE ON?. 2022.SPACE EXPLORATION.

https://stratostar.com/space-exploration-planet-where-humans-can-live/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mars# space# human# planet# life

Comments / 1

Published by

Marry Bell is a dedicated blogger who is particularly interested in writing about what she learned, a great storyteller, ideas to make your life simpler, and how you may achieve your objectives. Her sole passion is to explore the internet in search of outstanding articles that will provide her with new ideas for article writing. She despises being a commoner who squanders her time. she is also on Medium, Forbes, dirt, and many more

New York, NY
267 followers

More from Marry Bell

Yes, a large pumpkin was impaled on the spire of the tower, 173 feet up.

On one October morning in the year 1997, a Cornell University professor, strolling by McGraw Tower, casually looked up to cherish the placid view of the sky. But there was something peculiar he noticed, which made him yell:

Read full story
8 comments
Seattle, WA

Tom Gorman and a gesture that will be remembered for a lifetime

The American, with match point in favor, decided to withdraw from the semifinal of the Masters in 1972 due to an injury that would have prevented him from playing in the final.

Read full story

Are Custom Printed Boxes Future of the Packaging Industry in America?

In America, the food packaging industry is skyrocketing with time. It is because, on average, Americans are eating way more compared to the past century. With time, the packaging industry in the United States also revolutionized. Compared to the old conception of packaging, the custom printed boxes in the United States are in the limelight. These boxes are available for various products, whether grocery products, bakery items, cosmetics, or jewelry. Without an elegant packaging design, the beauty of a product is compromised. If you want to use packaging that helps in branding, then, believe me, custom printed packaging boxes can be your perfect companion. These boxes are an ideal branding companion, but they are also remarkably perfect for aesthetic product presentation.If you are running a bakery business, choosing a suitable packaging material must be your top priority. For example, the market is full of window boxes for bakery items. These boxes have a unique see-through window through which customers can see the product clearly and quickly. Apart from window boxes, the fancy pillow boxes for jewelry and soaps are also remarkable. These unique designs have revolutionized our modern packaging conception and are therefore seen everywhere in the United States.

Read full story

The biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved

The desire to know what happened is irresistible, but history is riddled with mysteries despite the efforts of scholars. There are some, like where Cleopatra is buried or what secrets Japan's kofun tombs hold, that we may one day reveal.

Read full story
1 comments

The Most Famous Pirates from the ‘Golden Age of Piracy’

Disclaimer: (The information contained in the article is for general information purposes only) The word "pirate" comes from the Greek Piran, which means "to try one's luck." Piran gave the word pirata in Latin, which means "he who tempts fortune." But where the privateer only attacks in times of war and serves the interests of his country, attacking only merchant ships, the pirate is an outlaw! Working for itself, it attacks all types of boats and cargo indiscriminately.

Read full story

The Mystery of the Vanished Colony of the first English in North America

Disclaimer: (The information contained in the article is for general information purposes only) 434 years later, an archaeological campaign could solve the mystery of the disappearance of the settlers from Roanoke Island.

Read full story
6 comments
Tennessee State

Urban Legends and Unsettling Lore Of Tennessee

Horror scene, Scary backgroundBy twenty20photos/envatoelements. We all like to tell scary stories. By the fireside or elsewhere. A tradition which, in the United States, is particularly rooted elsewhere, with the roasting marshmallow in support. In America where each state has its own lingering urban legend. Stories that are passed down from generation to generation, are conducive to delicious thrills. We have selected the 10 best for you.

Read full story
9 comments

How To Get Your Life Back Into Balance

Maybe we are in a time of uncertainty, our daily routines are mixed up and we often don't know what to do next. We understood! We have put together 6 steps to restore calm and balance to your daily life.

Read full story
1 comments

Your happiest childhood memories have been revealed!

What are the memories of your childhood that you will always keep in your memory and in your heart? Check out these unforgettable moments. Each generation lives in a different way. Depending on the time in which you were born, you had wonderful experiences and perhaps other not so good ones that also mark and define you. The same will be said by the people of the generation after yours. Children are influenced by their experiences at school. Most of us remember the first day of school as a happy memory. This is a time when we are not burdened with worries, and there is nothing to hurt or worry about. But we can make our childhood memories even better by taking a few measures now. To achieve this, let us look at the most important days of our childhood. What will make your childhood memories truly unforgettable?

Read full story
1 comments

Happiness and Life Satisfaction in America

Disclaimer: (The information contained in the article is for general information purposes only. The article may contain views and opinions which are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any other author, agency, organization, employer, or company)

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Things to Do and See in New York with Your Family

Disclaimer: (The information contained in the article is for general information purposes only. The article may contain views and opinions which are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any other author, agency, organization, employer, or company )

Read full story
1 comments

A Beginner's Guide to Making Money in Real Estate

Disclaimer: (The information contained in the article is for general information purposes only. The article may contain views and opinions which are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company.

Read full story
3 comments
Miami, FL

A Cultural Lover’s Guide to Miami

South Beach, Miami, Florida, USA over South Pointe Park.By SeanPavone/envatoelements. If you've never been to Miami, you may not realize just how rich and diverse this city is. Not only has the area attracted some of the world's most famous and successful figures, but it's also home to some of the most beautiful and extravagant estates in the country. The Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, built by agricultural machinery magnate James Deering, features gorgeous Italian Renaissance gardens and over 70 rooms of antiques and centuries-old European original art.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

The World's Top Cities to Buy a Second Home

Portrait of a happy young couple standing with cardboard boxes in front of their new house. Concept of a relocation into a new homeby RossHelen/Envato. When you're searching for a spot to buy a second house, you should check into the world's best cities for second home purchases. Cities like London, Dubai, Miami, Seattle, and Los Angeles are examples. These cities provide an excellent balance of metropolitan living and small-town charm. In addition, these locations offer a range of activities, ranging from museum visits to sunbathing.

Read full story
1 comments

Will 2022 be suitable for buying a property?

Real estate sales staff give the artificial home to customers.By wutzkoh/envoto.com. However, nothing lasts forever, and there are reasons that may make 2022 a difficult year for global real estate markets, according to the website «National». He says that the rapid spread of the "Omicron" mutation threatens to force another round of closures in different parts of the world, and this will force many who intend to buy new properties to think again.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy