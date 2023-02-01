Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages

The Jenkinson’s Boardwalk kicks-off its 95th summer season with local business in one of the premier New Jersey shore destinations

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ – Jenkinson’s Boardwalk announced a new seven-year partnership with local bottler Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages, making it the exclusive beverage provider at the premier shore destination.

The new partnership also comes at a momentous time for Jenkinson’s Boardwalk as it celebrates its 95th anniversary this season.

"We are excited about the partnership between Coca-Cola and Jenkinson’s Boardwalk and thrilled to bring their iconic brand and impressive portfolio of products to the boardwalk as we celebrate our 95th anniversary this year,” said Lisa Lightbody, Director of Marketing, Jenkinson's Boardwalk.

Both businesses see the partnership as a natural fit. Each is locally owned, and both brands conjure images of wholesome family-friendly fun.

“Jenkinson’s Boardwalk is nearly synonymous with Point Pleasant Beach,” said Fran McGorry, co-owner of Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages. “When people think of Coca-Cola, they think of family fun and memorable moments. Jenkinson’s Boardwalk provides the same fun experience to their visitors, we are proud that Liberty Coke can help enhance that experience.”

As one of the premier New Jersey shore destinations, Jenkinson’s Boardwalk stays on top of the ever-changing trends and demands within the amusement and hospitality industry. Bringing Coca-Cola products to its visitors is a strategic initiative. The company was looking for new offerings to celebrate Jenkinson’s Boardwalk’s 95th anniversary year. They believe Coca-Cola branded beverages will help drive more people from the two million annual visitors to Point Pleasant Beach.

Rocky the Bear pictured above at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Photo by Allison Pillori

With Liberty Coca-Cola’s exclusive rights to the soft drink and water category, Jenkinson’s guests will be able to enjoy Coca-Cola products including but not limited to: Coca-Cola®, Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar, Diet Coke®, Sprite®, Minute Maid® Lemonade, Body Armor®, DASANI® and smartwater®. The partnership will include extensive co-branding and marketing programs designed to enhance the overall guest experience at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk.