2023 Foreseen as Breakthrough Year in EV Sales, Surpassing 1 Million Units

Industry experts forecast 2023 to be a transformative year for electric vehicle (EV) sales, with sales projected to cross the one million unit threshold. This growth is anticipated not only locally, but also in China, the world's largest EV market. Michelle Krebs from Cox Automotive shared insights on Tesla's EV pricing strategy with Chinese manufacturers, and the future of EV and new vehicle sales.

The domestic EV market is expected to hit the one million mark for the first time, up from 800,000 units last year. Krebs also notes a growing trend in used EVs entering the resale market, providing a more affordable entry point. Despite a strong first half, Krebs urges caution for new vehicle sales in the second half of the year due to potential labor strikes and increased competition for Tesla.