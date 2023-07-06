Anticipated Dip in Exxon Mobil's Q2 Earnings Amid Falling Natural Gas Rates

Market Movers Report

Exxon Mobil, America's leading oil producer, warns of a likely slump in its Q2 earnings year-on-year, due to diminishing oil refining margins and declining natural gas prices, causing its stock values to dip. The company is set to reveal its earnings on July 28 through an SEC filing, offering a peek into key figures.

In the interim, the lowered refining outlook from the last quarter will be a significant setback for the company, possibly setting a precedent for other oil industry giants to reassess their guidance. As the earnings report date approaches, Exxon remains under close observation to assess the full impact of this situation.

