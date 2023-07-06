NFL Star Troy Aikman's EIGHT Brewing Eyes National Expansion by 2024

video by @YahooFinance
Troy Aikman, NFL great and co-founder of EIGHT Brewing Co., recently disclosed the brewery's plans to broaden its reach beyond Texas by 2024 in an interview with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi. The Texas-based brewery, launched just last year, has already witnessed notable success, selling in excess of 100,000 beer cases.
Aikman highlighted the company's focus on authenticity and health-conscious brewing. He also touched upon his recent social media post advocating for genuine American-made beers. In addition, Aikman expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming football season, especially following the New York Jets' acquisition of Aaron Rodgers.
This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video above for verification and additional information. Learn more.
