NFL Star Troy Aikman's EIGHT Brewing Eyes National Expansion by 2024

Troy Aikman, NFL great and co-founder of EIGHT Brewing Co., recently disclosed the brewery's plans to broaden its reach beyond Texas by 2024 in an interview with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi. The Texas-based brewery, launched just last year, has already witnessed notable success, selling in excess of 100,000 beer cases.

Aikman highlighted the company's focus on authenticity and health-conscious brewing. He also touched upon his recent social media post advocating for genuine American-made beers. In addition, Aikman expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming football season, especially following the New York Jets' acquisition of Aaron Rodgers.