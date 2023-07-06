Anticipated Rate Hikes by Federal Reserve Hawks in Upcoming Meeting

video by @YahooFinance

In the forthcoming July meeting, Federal Reserve's hawks are expected to dominate, following a pause in interest rate hikes in June, as per CFRA Research Chief Investment Strategist, Sam Stovall. His analysis anticipates a rate increase in July, followed by a stable period, with a possible rate cut in Q1 2024. The June meeting's minutes revealed a contentious debate about future rate hikes, with 95% of analysts predicting a 25 basis point hike.

New labor market data has initiated speculation about the Federal Reserve possibly implementing additional rate hikes. Stovall suggests the data's strength could push the Federal Reserve beyond a single rate hike in July, however, the final decision will primarily rely on incoming data. Despite uncertainty about Federal Reserve's future moves, Stovall remains less than optimistic for Q2, expecting declines in eight of the 11 sectors.