Market Strategist Forecasts Gloomy Earnings Season for Major Banks

The forthcoming earnings season could be unfavorable for significant banks like JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup, suggests Michele Schneider, Chief Strategist at Marketgauge.com. She cites increasing interest rates and their effect on mortgage applications as potential factors for dampened bank earnings. Schneider also implies the banking crisis might still influence commercial real estate and regional banks negatively.

She stresses the significance of operating cash flow in the resilience of companies in the first half of the year, particularly AI firms. While some companies like Apple may maintain their performance, others, especially consumer-facing ones, could struggle. Schneider also expresses concerns about the sustainability of the travel industry amidst potential labor unrest and a souring market.