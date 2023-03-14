Ply Comes Out of Stealth to Announce Its No-Code Customization Platform

Photo by Source: Ply, approved to use

Ply, an Israeli startup offers a unique no-code platform that specializes in contextual solutions. This platform comprises small software components known as "features" that add functionality to existing applications. One of the key features is add-ons that allow users to add buttons and interfaces to their apps and leverage data from the item they are currently viewing, such as an email, deal, or ticket. For instance, Gmail users can integrate with Salesforce data by adding features based on the email sender. Another feature is notifications, which enables developers to specify when a notification should be sent and create custom post-click actions for approvals, feedback, and quick contextual actions. Ply's platform also includes other features such as command bar tools, customer portals, and more, all built on top of existing apps.

Ply's CEO Yaniv Tross, COO Zohar Sakal, and CTO Guy Schlider co-founded the company after recognizing that there were many no-code tools available that should be optimized. They believed that to make the most of no-code tools, it was necessary to customize existing apps rather than building new ones. Ply was created to fill this gap, offering a platform that is faster, easier to edit, and simpler to share across an organization, resulting in a seamless collaborative experience. Ply's primary focus is on the users' current environment, ensuring that they don't have to switch between different apps and contexts to complete a task.

“Over the last decade, countless low/no-code tools have emerged to allow building automations, tools and databases. While some use-cases require a new dedicated tool, most of the time having a contextual solution is 10x more effective. It’s more productive, faster to create, easier to onboard to, and effortless to adopt. But mostly, it’s what users actually want,” said Yaniv Tross, Ply’s CEO. “Think about it this way, when a software company wants to solve a problem for its users, it doesn’t create an entire new product. It adds a feature where the problem is. Ply is making this the reality for ops and internal product teams too.”

Ply offers innovative permissioning and security controls that enable enterprise customers to embrace fast, continuous change with ease. The platform's unique matrix approach to permissions empowers IT teams to set precise levels of access for builders, enabling innovation without compromising security. Furthermore, Ply's Synced Groups feature simplifies the management of permissions on a large scale. Admins can easily grant access to features based on permissions in the destination app by syncing the permission structure back to Ply. This streamlines the process and minimizes the potential for errors, ensuring seamless integration with the existing workflow,

The company has been in closed beta, working with teams in small companies and enterprises. “We’ve seen an interesting process with nearly all of our customers, regardless of their size. They start with simple hacks to eliminate copying and pasting like ‘send ticket to slack’, and within a few weeks, they’re building complex business logic into vendor apps - things like sales playbooks, employee onboarding and legal approvals,” said Tross. “We started out building Ply for ops and IT, which are still our main customers, but we’ve quickly discovered that people in almost every role are building features. It’s an intuitive need - if you’ve ever said to yourself ‘I wish Gmail could do that thing’ then you get it. From developers to account executives and CSMs, everyone has an itch they want to scratch with Ply.”