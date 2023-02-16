SubStrata to Host Live Webinar Titled: "From Zero to $5M ARR: Exactly How to Survive and Thrive in 2023"

SubStrata, a pioneering company in the field of Social Signal Processing Technology, is set to host a live webinar titled “From Zero to $5M ARR: Exactly How to Survive and Thrive in 2023” on 14 March 2023, Tuesday, 11 AM EST.

SubStrata Founder and CEO Ori Manor Zuckerman is set to host the event along with a roundtable of industry leaders, including Oren Klaff, Best-Selling Book Author and Managing Director of Intersection Capital; Tyler Baldwin, CEO & CRO at Reali; Yaron Shechtman, SVP Global Sales at Namogoo; Silvia Li, CEO at Intranovation, and Mike Guest, Managing Director at Transform Performance International. They will be discussing the strategies and tactics needed to take your B2B sales from $0 to $5M+ in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in the year 2023. They will also be covering the ways to avoid common pitfalls that lead to failure in the B2B sales industry, and how to survive and thrive in a competitive market.

By the end of the webinar, attendees are expected to learn a) how to kick it from $0 to $5M with hands-on executive sales; b) how to build a superb pipeline of hungry prospects through smart outbound activity, and c) how to organize their process and set up their revenue machine.

Sign up here: https://www.substrata.me/wbnr-march-14/

The Speakers

Oren Klaff

Oren Klaff is one of the world's leading experts on sales, raising capital, and negotiation. When it comes to delivering a pitch, Oren has unparalleled credentials. Over the past 15 years, he has used his one-of-a-kind method to raise more than $1 billion. As an investor, his portfolio of highly-valued and rapidly scaling companies is evidence that Oren’s methods can be implemented in any business where dealmaking is important to growth.

Tyler Baldwin

Tyler Baldwin is the CEO and CRO of the real estate company Reali. He is an experienced GTM executive with deep experience in sales, marketing, strategy, and operations. His expertise includes scaling B2B SaaS, B2B2C, prop tech, and fintech businesses with a proven track record of leading global teams.

Yaron Shechtman

Yaron Shechtman is an expert in building, running and scaling B2B Global & Regional revenue organizations. He has built and managed teams of up to 70 people to build scalable revenue organizations and define GoToMarket strategies. He is managing all aspects of the commercial cycles & GTM strategy, including General Management, Sales, Business Development, Solution consultants & account management.

Silvia Li

Sylvia Li started as a Large Enterprise seller and then became a commercial success leader. She launched two businesses, Altezza Advisory Group and Intranovation Inc. Altezza Advisory Group, empowering commercial interactions to allow meaningful, co-created wins between seller and buyer through communication techniques that honor people's emotional and cognitive preferences. On the other hand, Intranovation Inc. was established to develop leaders who instill human-first habits and behaviors at work to improve morale and performance.

Mike Guest

Mike Guest is the Managing Director of Transform Performance International, which helps businesses unlock performance and achieve transformational results by developing bespoke programs that deliver desired outcomes in the most efficient, engaging, and effective ways. They focus on diagnosing issues with mindset, attitudes, and beliefs that may be holding people back from their full potential. Leveraging their 23 years of experience, they create a unique roadmap to deliver the improved performance every business needs.

