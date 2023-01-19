US And Canadian Real Estate Market May Stabilize Soon

Market Analysis

Photo byCanva, approved to use

The total economic upheaval we have seen over the last 3 years has affected every portion of the economy. This includes the real estate market.

In 2021, we witnessed a hyperactive sellers market, as buyers scrambled to purchase properties all across the United States. This was followed by a severe and abrupt increase in prices the following year.

In June of 2022 the average median price of a home in the US peaked at $416,000, according to The National Association of Realtors. This led to many people putting that dream home purchase on hold, hoping for lower prices and better interest rates.

Suzanne Hollander, a professor at Florida International University and real estate attorney, told Bankrate last year that “The last few months of 2022 already reflect sales slowing, fewer people applying for mortgages and a larger percentage of people falling out of contract — meaning backing out of an executed contract to buy a property.”

As interest rates rise, buyers are deterred from the housing market and mortgage applications are extremely low,” said L.D. Salmanson, the CEO of Cherre, a real estate data company based in New York.

He went on to note that “history tells us that this is temporary: People are losing their jobs while still carrying mortgages at variable rates. This will force them to return to reality and sell at lower prices.”

In spite of all the economic conditions, including the low number of available properties in many areas, there are still homes available for purchase right now. However, buyers will need to be prepared to deal with high interest rates and huge price fluctuations.

Steve Adamo, president of national retail production at Embrace Home Loans, said “mortgage interest rates will likely stay in the range they are today, at 6.5 to 7 percent. And housing inventory will continue to grow as affordability becomes more challenged and we enter a higher supply and lower demand environment.”

He was referring to the winter season of 2022 and coming into 2023. Nerdwallet has the current interest rate for a 30 year fixed mortgage listed at 6.039%, while the annual percentage rate or APR is said to be 6.148%, as of the time of writing. So, Adamo was not far off in his prediction.

There is a different set of circumstances in Canada. Toronto property owners did not see a huge increase in the value of their properties in 2022. In fact, quite the opposite took place and home prices declined steeply throughout the year.

According to MPAMag, home values in Toronto took a downhill tumble early in 2022. Jason Mercer, chief market analyst for Toronto Regional Real Estate Board said things finally began to even out toward the end of Summer.

He said, “As you moved into the late summer, even more so the early fall, we’ve actually seen things start to level off a little bit, and both in terms of sales and price, after you adjust for the time of year, we start to see a flatter trend – and that suggests that we may be approaching the bottom of this cycle, and I think that’s what a lot of buyers sitting on the sidelines are looking for.”

Now that the market has settled a bit, it seems things are beginning to regain a sense of normalcy. However, CBC News says that home values could decline again this year.

While most of the analysts they spoke to believe the steep declines in price are behind them for the most part, there is the chance that some slight decrease in price could happen in certain areas of the province of Ontario.

RBC economist Robert Hogue wrote in his housing report during the month of December that "any further depreciation is likely to be more incremental." It is unlikely that Toronto will witness a buying frenzy, as prices are still higher than they were 3 years ago by more than $400,000 on average.

However, real estate typically goes up in value as years progress. It is very likely that home values will never reach those levels again in the future. Hogue noted in his December report that home resales fell by nearly 4% month over month in November of 2022. He stated "The steep correction may be moderating but is still ongoing at this stage."

Investors should be watching the market and waiting for the right opportunity to pick up real estate. Even with prices and interest rates as high as they are, there are still properties available. Rental properties still offer residual income, even with higher interest rates in place.

Homeowners looking to sell their homes in the Toronto area should list them now, before the prices drop any further.

The last three years have been a roller coaster ride for property managers in Toronto. The market has changed and contorted to deal with inflation, and the interest rates have been raised multiple times in an effort to keep up. While the ride is not yet over, it is slowing down and hopefully coming to an end soon.

The United States real estate market has also been affected by this wild fluctuation in price, and homebuyers are weary of trying to find the home they want at a price they can afford. Thankfully, it looks like 2023 could bring some relief for investors and individual buyers alike.

