5 Predictive Analytics Startups to Check Out: Voyantis, Dataiku, Tapcart, MadKudu, Kumo

Market Analysis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOjJ0_0kIUT0Ff00
Photo byCanva, approved to use

Predictive analytics utilizes statistical and machine learning techniques to analyze historical data and forecast trends. This powerful tool can provide businesses with valuable insights that can assist in making informed decisions and identifying potential opportunities or challenges.

One of the most crucial applications of predictive analytics is detecting fraudulent activity. By analyzing patterns of behavior, businesses can identify risks and take preventative measures to mitigate potential losses. Moreover, predictive analytics aids in the optimization of marketing campaigns. By analyzing customer data, businesses can identify trends and patterns that can help in targeting audiences more effectively.

In addition, it can also be employed to determine a client's future value. By analyzing customer data, businesses can predict which customers are most likely to continue to make purchases and which ones are likely to discontinue their patronage. This information allows businesses to focus their resources on retaining valuable customers and identifying potential new ones.

This 2023, 5 predictive analytics startups are leveraging the most advanced technologies to help companies boost their growth and profitability:

Voyantis

Voyantis utilizes AI to help online businesses increase profitability. By analyzing thousands of data points, the platform predicts the lifetime value (LTV) of each user shortly after acquisition. This allows businesses to make more informed decisions, optimize ad spend, know a user’s value in 6 months, and generate LTV-based audiences.

What’s more, the platform is designed to help businesses overcome privacy challenges and the increasing costs of acquiring customers. Brands such as Miro, Notion, Ipsy, and Beard-Club have used Voyantis to achieve sustainable LTV-based growth.

Dataiku

Dataiku is an AI platform that enables organizations to achieve exceptional business results by effectively utilizing data. The platform empowers both technical and non-technical users, regardless of their coding experience, to make better decisions by giving them the ability to work with data.

Since 2013, Dataiku has been at the forefront of making data accessible to all and fostering collaboration across the organization. Over 500 companies worldwide use Dataiku to streamline their use of data, analytics, and AI. This allows them to drive a wide range of use cases from detecting fraud to preventing customer churn, optimizing supply chains, and predictive maintenance.

Tapcart

Tapcart was launched in 2017 to make mobile commerce more accessible to businesses of all sizes. The company's mission was to bring the power of mobile apps to the masses and create a platform that enabled a brand to design, launch and manage an app with no coding or development work required.

The company has worked with some of the biggest brands in the fashion and lifestyle space, including Fashion Nova, Chubbies, Fanjoy, and many more. With its user-friendly platform, Tapcart has helped these brands create and manage their own mobile apps, providing them with a powerful tool to reach and engage with their customers in a mobile-first world.

MadKudu

MadKudu is a widely used solution among leading PLG companies to monetize their product-led growth without the need for assistance from engineering teams. Companies such as InVision, Lucid, and Figma use MadKudu to gain intelligent and actionable insights that aid their sales teams in identifying the right audience to approach.

With this platform, users can connect directly to their modern data stack without relying on engineers or learning to code. The system leverages data and science to drive all go-to-market efforts, intelligently segmenting, prioritizing, and personalizing every step of the buyer journey.

Kumo

Kumo is a venture-backed SaaS AI startup that is focused on unlocking the full potential of enterprise data by making the most advanced graph learning methods available to users through simple, elegant tools. The company believes that by leveraging the power of graph learning, businesses will be able to easily query their data to make predictions, rather than just analyzing past data.

The company was founded by a team of AI experts from companies like Pinterest, Airbnb, and LinkedIn. They have been working on developing Kumo's technology for several years through partnerships with Stanford and Dortmund University research labs and the PyG team.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Predictive analytics# AI# Machine learning# Startups# technology

Comments / 0

Published by

Tech Journalism, Product Reviews, Startups, Investing, Fintech

New York, NY
80 followers

More from Market Analysis

5 Proptech Startups That Are Innovating the Real Estate Space: MyTower, Alfred, Casavo, Homelight, TurboTenant

The real estate industry is constantly evolving and technology is playing an increasingly important role in shaping its future. Property tech startups are at the forefront of this change, using innovation and data to disrupt traditional real estate practices and improve the experience for buyers, sellers, and renters alike.

Read full story

Rising Interest Rates, Strapped Demand, And New Property Prohibitions Cool Previously Hot Canadian Housing Market

After enjoying more than two years of staggering growth, surging demand, and near-zero percent interest rates - Canada’s housing market is now showing signs of cooling down as bulging prices and aggressive mortgage hikes by the country’s central bank price out potential buyers.

Read full story
1 comments

US And Canadian Real Estate Market May Stabilize Soon

The total economic upheaval we have seen over the last 3 years has affected every portion of the economy. This includes the real estate market. In 2021, we witnessed a hyperactive sellers market, as buyers scrambled to purchase properties all across the United States. This was followed by a severe and abrupt increase in prices the following year.

Read full story

Planning On Buying An EV In 2023: Here’s What You Should Know

2022 was a banner year for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, seeing stratospheric growth as new contenders entered the mainstream market and government efforts continued to support the improvement of the EV supply chain in some major manufacturing countries, including the United States.

Read full story

Nano-Fulfillment Startups to Check Out in 2023: 1MRobotics, Exprs, Noyes, Bond, Brightpick by Photoneo

The future of the nano fulfillment industry is poised for growth, as advancements in technology and shifts in consumer behavior are driving the need for more expeditious and efficient delivery methods.

Read full story

Adtech Solutions to Check Out in 2023: Truvid, WebFX, InMobi, BidX, BYYD

The rise of adtech companies has been driven by the growth in digital advertising, which has become a key component of many businesses' marketing strategies. In recent years, ad spending has been on the rise, with a report showing that the industry accounted for $465,491 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $560,044 million this year.

Read full story

Exclusive Interview with Jack Singh, Advisor at Avahi

The cloud industry is skyrocketing at an unprecedented rate. With trends emerging left and right, leaders from different sectors are quickly scouring for the most cutting-edge solutions to catch up with this new wave of technological advancement. From migration to optimization, it is paramount for companies to ensure a flawless and seamless cloud management system to boost their productivity and drive competitive advantage.

Read full story

Email Apps that Boost Productivity in 2023: Spike, Spark, Newton, Hey, Superhuman

Email apps have become an essential tool for modern communication, both for personal and professional use, making it possible to stay connected and productive no matter where users are.

Read full story

Walnut Appoints Former Spotify Director As VP of R&D

Eyal Erez also held a series of engineering positions in tech giants Facebook and Google. Walnut, the interactive product demo leader, announced that it had appointed Eyal Erez as VP of R&D.

Read full story
1 comments

Where Are Americans Planning to Travel This Holiday Season?

After enduring an exceedingly challenging year, Americans are once again hitting the road this holiday season, looking to squeeze in one final trip this December before the year comes to a close, regardless of economic hardships.

Read full story

Skyrocketing Rents Have Younger Americans Struggling To Find Affordable Housing

The once red-hot housing market, coupled with skyrocketing inflation and aggressive interest rates has left younger Americans priced out of the property market. After enduring months of soaring rent increases, a majority of younger renters are contemplating on either moving back in with their parents or simply staying “forever renters.”

Read full story
14 comments

Evinature’s CEO Apan Amos Damri On Providing Evidence-Based Natural Remedies to Patients with IBD, Crohn’s, and Colitis

Gastroenterological diseases are some of the most common health issues that patients face worldwide. From IBD, and Crohn’s, to Colitis, In fact, about 20 million people suffer from digestive issues in the United States alone, and about 40% of the entire global population is facing a myriad of digestive issues.

Read full story

theGist raises $7M in funding to solve workplace information overload using generative AI

The company's generative AI tech increases workplace productivity by simplifying information creation & consumption with just one click. Their first tool,theGist for Slack, filters out noise so employees don’t miss signals.

Read full story

5 Private Tech Ecosystem Investing Trends

As our world steers toward a tech-driven future, private equity (P.E.) firms are getting ahead by their increased investment in tech. This tech-growth trend should also be the focus of the retail investor. The past few “Covid” years have only accelerated this advance with businesses undergoing rapid digital transformations.

Read full story

nOps VP of Engineering James Wilson on Automating Cloud Optimization

For many years, managing cloud complexities has always been a challenge for both cloud-enabled and native companies. From waste reduction, RI management, to cluster optimization, the glaring gaps in the industries are causing businesses to underperform, lose money, and be vulnerable to security breaches. But as more sectors are quickly shifting from on-site servers to cloud, the need for a cutting-edge DevOps solution is paramount for both growth and profitability.

Read full story

Tymely CEO Ohad Rozen on the Future of Customer Service via AI-Human Hybrid Technology

The universal flaws of customer service in multiple industries are often swept under the rug. From long waiting times, complex service, to the lack of out-of-hours service, the gaps that need to be bridged are glaring yet these have been the norm that most companies and customers simply need to navigate their way through. But as the age of digitalization advances, the opportunities to revamp the inefficiencies of CS agents and chatbots are rising, and the challenges that these inadequacies are becoming more difficult to ignore.

Read full story

Tarci’s CEO Leetal Gruper On How Accurate SMB Data is a Difference-Maker for Financial Institutions

Dynamic data, the Tarci advantage: painting the full picture of each SMBSource: Tarci, approved to use. The insufficiency of accurate SMB data is an obvious void in the financial and e-commerce sectors. As the age of digitalization evolves, companies see sales and retention opportunities rise left and right, but with very little to no tools to fully seize their potential. From extensive research to relentless solution scouring, the need to revamp the traditional approach to enterprise data has never been more urgent.

Read full story

Walnut's CEO Yoav Vilner On How Their New Product Is Optimizing The Sales Demo Process

As the age of the digital revolution advances, SaaS companies are quickly gearing up to revamp their business models and optimize their sales with more holistic methods. From real-time customer engagement to personalized product demonstrations, new technological capabilities are swiftly emerging to enhance the buyer-user experience and boost company revenue with intelligence. This includes delivering a solid customer engagement platform, simplifying sales processes, and shortening sales cycles.

Read full story

eCommerce Tech Stack Tools To Check Out: Spike, renovai, Mine PrivacyOps, Ecomdash, Gorgias, Certainly

An eCommerce tech stack is a collection of tools needed to create and manage an online store. It usually contains an eCommerce platform (e.g., Magento, Shopify, or BigCommerce), payment gateway, shipping solution, web hosting platform, and a few additional tools and services.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy