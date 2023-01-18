5 Predictive Analytics Startups to Check Out: Voyantis, Dataiku, Tapcart, MadKudu, Kumo

Photo by Canva, approved to use

Predictive analytics utilizes statistical and machine learning techniques to analyze historical data and forecast trends. This powerful tool can provide businesses with valuable insights that can assist in making informed decisions and identifying potential opportunities or challenges.

One of the most crucial applications of predictive analytics is detecting fraudulent activity. By analyzing patterns of behavior, businesses can identify risks and take preventative measures to mitigate potential losses. Moreover, predictive analytics aids in the optimization of marketing campaigns. By analyzing customer data, businesses can identify trends and patterns that can help in targeting audiences more effectively.

In addition, it can also be employed to determine a client's future value. By analyzing customer data, businesses can predict which customers are most likely to continue to make purchases and which ones are likely to discontinue their patronage. This information allows businesses to focus their resources on retaining valuable customers and identifying potential new ones.

This 2023, 5 predictive analytics startups are leveraging the most advanced technologies to help companies boost their growth and profitability:

Voyantis utilizes AI to help online businesses increase profitability. By analyzing thousands of data points, the platform predicts the lifetime value (LTV) of each user shortly after acquisition. This allows businesses to make more informed decisions, optimize ad spend, know a user’s value in 6 months, and generate LTV-based audiences.

What’s more, the platform is designed to help businesses overcome privacy challenges and the increasing costs of acquiring customers. Brands such as Miro, Notion, Ipsy, and Beard-Club have used Voyantis to achieve sustainable LTV-based growth.

Dataiku is an AI platform that enables organizations to achieve exceptional business results by effectively utilizing data. The platform empowers both technical and non-technical users, regardless of their coding experience, to make better decisions by giving them the ability to work with data.

Since 2013, Dataiku has been at the forefront of making data accessible to all and fostering collaboration across the organization. Over 500 companies worldwide use Dataiku to streamline their use of data, analytics, and AI. This allows them to drive a wide range of use cases from detecting fraud to preventing customer churn, optimizing supply chains, and predictive maintenance.

Tapcart was launched in 2017 to make mobile commerce more accessible to businesses of all sizes. The company's mission was to bring the power of mobile apps to the masses and create a platform that enabled a brand to design, launch and manage an app with no coding or development work required.

The company has worked with some of the biggest brands in the fashion and lifestyle space, including Fashion Nova, Chubbies, Fanjoy, and many more. With its user-friendly platform, Tapcart has helped these brands create and manage their own mobile apps, providing them with a powerful tool to reach and engage with their customers in a mobile-first world.

MadKudu is a widely used solution among leading PLG companies to monetize their product-led growth without the need for assistance from engineering teams. Companies such as InVision, Lucid, and Figma use MadKudu to gain intelligent and actionable insights that aid their sales teams in identifying the right audience to approach.

With this platform, users can connect directly to their modern data stack without relying on engineers or learning to code. The system leverages data and science to drive all go-to-market efforts, intelligently segmenting, prioritizing, and personalizing every step of the buyer journey.

Kumo is a venture-backed SaaS AI startup that is focused on unlocking the full potential of enterprise data by making the most advanced graph learning methods available to users through simple, elegant tools. The company believes that by leveraging the power of graph learning, businesses will be able to easily query their data to make predictions, rather than just analyzing past data.

The company was founded by a team of AI experts from companies like Pinterest, Airbnb, and LinkedIn. They have been working on developing Kumo's technology for several years through partnerships with Stanford and Dortmund University research labs and the PyG team.