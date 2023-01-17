Nano-Fulfillment Startups to Check Out in 2023: 1MRobotics, Exprs, Noyes, Bond, Brightpick by Photoneo

Photo by Canva, approved to use

The future of the nano fulfillment industry is poised for growth, as advancements in technology and shifts in consumer behavior are driving the need for more expeditious and efficient delivery methods.

One key industry trend is the utilization of automation and robotics in warehouses and fulfillment centers. These technologies significantly enhance the speed and precision of order fulfillment, while concurrently reducing labor costs. Furthermore, the use of drones and autonomous vehicles for delivery is becoming increasingly prevalent, as companies seek to expeditiously and efficiently transport products to customers.

Another trend that’s been overhauling companies is the emergence of nano-distribution centers, also referred to as "last-touch" centers. These facilities, which were once primarily office or retail locations, are now being repurposed as an extension of established supply chains to facilitate faster deliveries to customers' homes and workplaces. These centers are characterized by their small size, starting at a mere 250 square feet, and their proximity to urban areas, making them the most efficient and swift solution for the quick delivery to customers.

As e-commerce continues to experience growth, the demand for faster and more efficient delivery methods will only continue to increase. Companies that are able to capitalize on these trends and invest in the latest technologies will be well-positioned for success.

5 nano-fulfillment startups are currently taking the industry by storm, leveraging the most cutting-edge technologies to revolutionize order fulfillment globally:

Founded in 2021, 1MRobotics is committed to creating cutting-edge capabilities to bring automation to a wider range of industries and sectors. Its hyperlocal automated and off-the-shelf container-sized solution is easily deployable anywhere and significantly reduces the headcount to the bare minimum, if not zero, ensuring operational efficiencies at any scale.

The company specializes in developing robotic nano-fulfillment centers and fleets of fully automated "dark stores'' to support last-mile delivery operations. Genesis, the company's first product offering, can convert spaces into fully automated dark stores. This solution can be deployed as a standalone unit inside a shipping container that can be placed on street corners or other public locations, inside any retail space, or at a warehouse. At its smallest, Genesis can fit into as little as a 30 square meter by 300 square foot store.

Exprs addresses the challenges faced in the last mile of the supply chain, which constitutes a significant proportion of logistics costs. With the expansion of eCommerce and direct-to-consumer companies, these difficulties have become more pronounced and have a detrimental effect on various aspects of the supply chain. To address this, Exprs has developed a rapidly expanding network of connected neighborhood hubs in high-demand areas such as gated communities, tech parks, and cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Mumbai.

The company's services assist eCommerce brands, delivery companies, and D2C players in making their last-mile operations more efficient, while also reducing the number of unknown individuals entering communities and ultimately providing customers with greater convenience and control.

Noyes aims to make automation available to all through its offerings. Its automated nano warehouse, NoyesStorage, is designed to be both simple and sophisticated, and can be tailored to meet the specific needs of its clients. Its modular design allows for flexible adaptation to any floor plan, starting at just 10 square meters. This solution ensures transparency in inventory management, increases storage capacity, and improves throughput. It is also a secure solution that can be relied upon at all times.

Noyes Tech achieves this by consistently applying first-principle thinking and minimizing technology to the essential elements while maintaining a high level of standardization and modularity. The company simplifies the automation of small storage areas with its proprietary robot-operated, ultra-dense, and highly flexible nano fulfillment warehouse, making it a unique solution in the market.

Bond, a company that specializes in post-purchase experiences, enables digital native brands to improve the satisfaction, retention, and sales of their online customers through the use of advanced technology and localized distribution networks. By implementing a technology-driven network of neighborhood-level distribution centers that are managed by local teams, Bond allows for the efficient storage and transportation of goods to customers for both delivery and returns.

In 2021, Bond was acquired by Reef Technology, a leading provider of last-mile logistics solutions. This acquisition was made to significantly bolster Bond's last-mile fulfillment capabilities across its entire network, in the US, Europe, and the Middle East. Reef Technology's vast network and expertise in last-mile logistics will allow Bond to expand its reach and enhance its ability to provide outstanding post-purchase experiences for digital native brands and their customers.

Brightpick by Photoneo is the first and only fully-automated fulfillment system for warehouses and groceries, designed to support high throughput through the use of smart autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and AI-powered robotic picking. Brightpick’s modular structure can be customized for a wide range of applications, from nano to central fulfillment centers.

The company's ambitious vision and successful pilot integrations of Brightpick have attracted significant investment, resulting in one of the largest investments in an automation startup in Europe, with a total of $21 million. Photoneo's goal is to accelerate its 3D sensor business and expand its fully automated fulfillment solutions for warehouses and dark stores. With this investment, the company is well-positioned to continue to develop and bring to market cutting-edge solutions that will drive efficiency and productivity for customers in the logistics industry.