Email Apps that Boost Productivity in 2023: Spike, Spark, Newton, Hey, Superhuman

Email apps have become an essential tool for modern communication, both for personal and professional use, making it possible to stay connected and productive no matter where users are.

One of the key ways in which email apps boost productivity is by providing a central hub for all communication. Rather than having to switch between different apps and devices to keep track of messages, users can manage everything from a single interface. This saves time and helps users stay organized and focused on the task at hand. What’s more, they help users to focus on the most important tasks first and reduce the time spent sifting through unimportant messages.

Some email apps also offer features that help users to collaborate with others more effectively. From scheduling meetings, assigning tasks, to sharing documents and files with team members, they can help streamline workflow and get things done more efficiently.

5 email apps are headlining 2023’s must-have tools for boosting productivity and optimizing communication:

Spike

Spike transforms business communication into simple conversations, allowing for seamless collaboration with clients and team members. This email app, which operates and appears like a messaging platform, enables users to conduct a variety of tasks within their inbox, including chatting, planning, organizing, collaborating on notes and tasks, video chatting, and managing their calendars.

Additionally, Spike is equipped with advanced features such as a Priority Inbox, a comprehensive search function, the ability to mass delete and archive, instant unsubscribe, send later, snooze and reminders, and keyboard shortcuts. With a sleek design that minimizes clutter, users can focus on their priorities, increase efficiency, and even reclaim some of their time.

Spark

Spark's core features are designed to increase focus and enable users to create personalized workflows. With the ability to effectively manage their inbox, users can maximize their productivity throughout the day. What’s more, Spark automatically organizes new emails into categories such as personal, newsletter, and notification for easy processing, with emails from real people, prioritized at the top of the inbox.

The app's home screen allows users to easily view new emails, while the "group by sender" feature enables users to bundle emails from preferred senders for convenient access. In addition, the "mute threads" function automatically archives threads that are no longer relevant.

Newton

Newton aims to modernize email technology, and has received recognition from various media outlets such as WSJ, TechCrunch, The Verge, and TIME. It has also won the Webbys award for Visual Design. Among its features, Newton allows users to create templates within their inbox and customize them to their preferences, which can be shared with others. The "Snippets" function allows users to quickly add commonly used phrases by simply typing ";" and searching within the compose screen.

Additionally, Newton enables users to share emails by generating a link that can be shared through other apps such as Slack, Skype, Asana, and Jira. The shared email can be set to expire at a certain time or have attachments removed.

Hey

Hey’s consent-based system puts the user in control of their inbox. When someone sends an email to a @hey.com address for the first time, it is routed to "The Screener" where the recipient can decide whether or not they want to receive emails from that sender in the future.

If the recipient decides to allow the sender's emails, they will be placed in one of three categories: "The Imbox" for important emails that should be read immediately, "The Feed" for non-urgent emails such as newsletters that can be read at the user's leisure, and "The Paper Trail" for emails such as receipts that are rarely accessed. This organized functionality enables users to focus on the messages according to their urgency and importance, eliminating wasted hours of counterproductivity.

Superhuman

Superhuman was designed to promote flow, a state of immersion and satisfaction that can significantly increase productivity, as well as reduce stress. In addition to its productivity capabilities, Superhuman integrates social insights into its workflow, allowing users to view information about their contacts, such as their location and occupation.

The app also helps users establish connections and find common ground by displaying shared social media links and providing suggestions for topics of conversation. By using Superhuman, users can expand their professional network by connecting with others on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. While primarily a productivity tool, the app's calming and rejuvenating effects make it a valuable asset for daily well-being.

