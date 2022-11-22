Skyrocketing Rents Have Younger Americans Struggling To Find Affordable Housing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WR5m5_0jJg1NTG00
Photo byDigital Ceuticals

The once red-hot housing market, coupled with skyrocketing inflation and aggressive interest rates has left younger Americans priced out of the property market. After enduring months of soaring rent increases, a majority of younger renters are contemplating on either moving back in with their parents or simply staying “forever renters.”

Rents saw their steepest climb this year, with monthly rent up by 23.5% in October 2022 compared to the same period in 2019 before the pandemic took hold. Earlier in the year, rents were up by 10.2% year-over-year (YoY) in September, and more than 14% in April 2022 according to several data sources.

Though it seems as if there is some light at the end of the tunnel, a recent October Rental Report reveals that rent growth has been slowing over the last several months. October marked the ninth month of slowing rent growth, despite rental prices for 0 and 2-bedroom dwellings still up by 4.7% YoY.

For older generations that can afford exuberant rents, and those that already own property, younger Americans are now feeling the financial squeeze the hardest.

Overall costs of services and goods for millennial renters, those aged 24 to 39 increased by 11.6% year-over-year in July 2022. For Gen Z renters, those born after 1998, personal inflation rates hit 11.3% according to a new Filterbuy analysis.

These figures are substantially higher than the average 8.5% for the general U.S. population.

Even if younger Americans can enter the housing market in the coming months, a slew of economic and financial challenges still stand between them and home ownership.

Renter wage gap

The renter wage gap, which measures the annual income needed to afford a single-bedroom apartment in major cities and urban areas across the U.S. shows that younger Americans are being squeezed from all sides.

Since 2014, rent has outpaced median hourly earnings, with average rent up by 25% over the period. During the same time, wages have only increased by 6% according to the same Filterbuy report.

For the typical renter to afford a single-bedroom apartment in some of the country’s most pricey markets, renters would need to earn at least $21.25 per hour according to a report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Despite New York City having some of the most expensive rents in the country, hitting an eye-watering average of $5,000 over the summer, the West Coast dominates the list of places where millennials are seeing the largest rent-to-income gap.

In Los Angeles, Long Beach and Anaheim millennials currently need an annual income of $72,560 to rent a one-bedroom apartment. The median income for renters in these areas is substantially lower at $36,649.

Other parts of the West Coast such as the San Francisco, Oakland, and Haywards areas would see millennials having to make an annual income of more than $100,000 in order to afford a single-bedroom dwelling. As of 2022, the median income threshold was only $62,827.

Even cities such as New York, Newark, Jersey City, and Orlando on the East Coast have smaller rent-to-income gaps.

The growing gap has left many young Americans making peace with the fact that they will remain forever renters as prices keep climbing and interest rates take off exponentially.

Increasing house prices

A 2019 study by the well-known online rental platform, Apartment List, found that nearly 77% of millennials have claimed that they will never be able to afford a house or buy property due to rising costs. This year was no different either.

Affordability has been one of the hardest challenges for many young Americans, who just like their older counterparts would like to one day own a home.

The median house price managed to climb to a record high of $413,800 in June 2022 according to a report by the National Association of Realtors. Compared to the same period in 2021, median house prices were $363,100 and $294,400 in 2020.

A sudden housing bubble fueled by low-interest rates and Americans with more disposable income due to the pandemic caused a frantic buyers' market. Though many Americans were able to secure their dream home, those Americans with fewer savings, lower credit scores, and persisting student debt have been unable to secure the appropriate financing to buy their home.

The wealth gap between older and younger generations has been an ongoing issue that has driven more and more millennials and Gen Zers out of the market. A study by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Center for Household Financial Stability revealed that more than 35% of millennials have less wealth than their older counterparts at the same age.

More shockingly, a Unison report found that nationwide it would take younger buyers, either millennials or Gen Zers, around 15 years to save up for a 20% down payment on a median-priced home. In some cities such as LA, it would take 43 years, in New York 36 years, and 31 in San Diego.

The sudden rise in costs and services, against the backdrop of persistent inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes, has meant that a majority of younger Americans are currently spending 30% or more of their income on rent.

The pipedream of owning a home against the backdrop of a rapidly changing economic cycle has only pushed younger Americans further out of the property market despite prices having somewhat stabilized in recent months.

Student loan debt

Back in 2020 under the Trump Administration, students had their federal student loan payments paused as the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly swept across the country. Afterward, the now Biden Administration has been battling to coincide with student organizations and loan forgiveness policies to freeze, or completely cancel remaining student loan debt for a majority of tertiary students.

More than two years after Trump had introduced the student loan freezes, President Biden finally announced that the pause will be extended for a final time until December 31, 2022.

Although there have been some remarkable changes in recent months, seeing the federal government working to introduce more progressive legislation that would help lighten the student loan debt burden, millions of younger Americans will still find it hard to be able to afford both their student loan repayments and a downpayment on a home.

Recently it was found that more than 14.8 million millennials currently have some form of student loan debt, a number that surpasses any other generation. Currently, this generation on average has a student loan debt balance of $38,877 per borrower.

More so, Gen Zs are also feeling the financial pinch of having to step out of college and into the labor market with higher-than-average student loan debt. Roughly 36% of Gen Zers have some form of student loan debt according to the New York Federal and Equifax Consumer Credit Panel.

The balancing act has left millennials and Gen Zs in a tight financial squeeze, having to decide on whether they will be repaying their student loans, or putting money away to buy a home.

Final thoughts

Skyrocketing rents and a slew of persisting financial challenges have left more and more younger Americans priced out of the housing market, with some claiming they will remain forever renters.

The economic hardships caused by piping-hot inflation, aggressive interest rate hikes, and a looming recession has left many with no other choice but to put their pipedream of one day owning a home aside, for now at least.

The coming months and years will perhaps see the renter-to-income gap marginally narrowing, but ongoing financial pressure and the changing economic cycle would mean that millennials and Gen Zers will need to approach the idea of one day owning a home completely differently, that’s if they can even afford to.

# Student loans# Wage# Housing# Rent# Gen Z

Comments / 14

How LoanBase Is Transforming The Real Estate Lending Industry

Commercial loan volumes have increased heavily early this year, with growth encouraged by inflation and a rise in deferred investments. Business owners have been keen on borrowing more, and a strong indication of that is U.S Bancorp, where commercial loans increased 8% from the previous quarter, while Wells Fargo saw a 5.3% rise as well.

Read full story

