Evinature’s CEO Apan Amos Damri On Providing Evidence-Based Natural Remedies to Patients with IBD, Crohn’s, and Colitis

Gastroenterological diseases are some of the most common health issues that patients face worldwide. From IBD, and Crohn’s, to Colitis, In fact, about 20 million people suffer from digestive issues in the United States alone, and about 40% of the entire global population is facing a myriad of digestive issues.

We had the chance to interview Apan Amos Damri , Co-Founder and CEO of Evinature , a company that leads cutting-edge research in integrated therapies for IBD to source, develop and distribute clinically-proven nutraceuticals. Their goal is to provide patients around the world with access to accurate diagnosis and treatment through their proprietary online platform.

What are the gaps that you’ve noticed in modern and traditional medicine that led you to the inception of Evinature?

In some fields and IBD specifically, modern medicine has not been able to find a clinical solution for the majority of patients and there is a significant unmet need for new effective, and safe treatment options. On the other hand, traditional medicine lacks (in most cases) a backup of well-controlled clinical trials to prove efficacy and accurate protocols to support its use.

We found that patients often will not get the best remedies available, due to a lack of information, misinformation, and lack of proven protocol in the integrative world.

Dealing with healthcare patients is critical. What measures do you observe in order to assure accuracy and efficiency?

We only provide herbal compounds which were tested by placebo-controlled trials at the highest scientific level. Not only that, we only provide those tested by at least two separate trials to enhance the level of evidence. We use validated clinical indexes to assess our patient's current condition and tailor their treatment protocol. We then strictly follow up with our patients and modify their treatment according to each individual's response. These are critical aspects of gold-standard medical treatment and we put extreme efforts to meet this standard of care.

Can you talk about your products and solutions in providing tailored strategies and guided care? How does it work? And what makes Evinature “empirical”?

The herbal formulas are all tested by clinical trials of the highest standards. The dosing and protocol are adapted to the personal profile of patients' illnesses.



What illnesses do you specialize in?

Gastrointestinal, especially the inflammatory bowel diseases, Crohn's and colitis.



Walk me through your assessment process. What data do patients need to provide?

Most important is the data concerning their disease condition which is obtained by scientifically validated disease indexes. These are the same indexes that are used in clinical trials and they are very accurate in assessing a patient's condition even without the use of medical examination. Patients also provide important information regarding their past and current medication, concomitant disease, and lifestyle, which helps us make sure the treatment we are offering them is safe and suitable. Every case is different and we adjust the treatment accordingly.

Can you talk about The CurQD™ Protocol?

The CurQD protocol is the result of over 10 years of research and development, from working on cell lines in the lab to worldwide collaborations in clinical trials. What began with a meeting of Prof. Shomron Ben-Horin (a world-renowned IBD expert) and Nir Salomon (an integrative medicine expert specializing in herbal medicine) is now available to any IBD patient in the world. We formulated a natural-based protocol that has shown exceptional results in inducing remission in ulcerative colitis patients who have not responded to pharmaceutical treatments. The CurQD protocol includes 5 different 6-week regimens which are prescribed to patients based on their condition. The protocol takes the patient from treating active disease to maintaining long-term remission.

What other future projects does Evinature have in store?

We intend to continue to develop evidence-based nutraceutical treatments for patients with chronic diseases who are not finding remission with current medical treatments. We are also collaborating with medical centers, dieticians, and other healthcare professionals who, like us, are looking for new ways to help patients who are struggling to find a safe and effective way to find long-standing relief.