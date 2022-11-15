theGist raises $7M in funding to solve workplace information overload using generative AI

Market Analysis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwvaS_0jBbL30f00
Source: TheGist, approved to use

The company's generative AI tech increases workplace productivity by simplifying information creation & consumption with just one click. Their first tool, theGist for Slack, filters out noise so employees don’t miss signals.

theGist, a global productivity AI company, announces its emergence from stealth with $7M in pre-seed funding, co-led by StageOne Ventures and Aleph. The company has also launched its first tool, theGist for Slack, which uses generative AI to simplify information consumption in workplace communications and data—making sense of the madness with instant summarized highlights.

With the growth in the number of vertical tools and services, information overload has become a growing challenge in the workplace. Fragmented discussions take place between multiple apps. Sifting through information for important points becomes akin to searching for a needle in the haystack, especially when one doesn’t know exactly what they are searching for. This has led to a lack of alignment, due to too much information, poor quality of information, and irrelevant information that is collectively clogging multiple channels. While much of these interactions take place to foster camaraderie, it also creates friction in terms of productivity and organizational alignment. What the workforce needs is true alignment, not just the sense of it, so team members would be able to hone in on their roles and focus on what’s important, while also surfacing risks and opportunities.

Harnessing the power of generative AI technology, theGist’s novel solution, theGist for Slack, creates alignment by scanning through hundreds of posts to instantly provide personalized summaries of valuable insights and highlights, minus the noise. The solution, which is the start of the company’s greater vision, facilitates a more delightful reading experience for team members, by removing the bombardment that is brought on by excess interactions. In turn, the summaries provided by theGist positively impact the productivity and performance of team members, by supporting their ability to grasp the insights needed to make timely decisions—without changing the ongoing dynamic within employee engagement. Employees become armed with the insights they need to make better use of their time with greater focus and efficiency.

Founders Itay Dressler, Itzik Ben-Bassat, and Nir Zohar, created theGist from the ground up in response to the information overload that hinders employees and business efficiency. Their mission is to help businesses and their employees quickly create and/or extract the valuable information needed to work smarter and collaborate more efficiently—without compromising or eliminating employees' communication.

“Imagine reading a summary you wrote for yourself. theGist makes it effortless to grasp the essence of work-related data, by making it short and personalized with just one click,” said Itay Dressler, Co-Founder and CTO of theGist. “The workforce is in the midst of many changes, and communication is at the forefront.”

“With theGist, you don’t have to look for information; information finds you,” says Nir Zohar, Co-Founder of theGist. We give employees the shortcut to the main intent behind the vast amount of information in the company, ultimately eliminating the subjectivity of human reporting. The best decisions are data-driven, not opinion-driven.”

“theGist’s debut tool is only the starting point, and there is so much more to come,” says Eden Shochat, Equal Partner at Aleph. “In a world where companies create excessive amounts of data, across multiple tools, employees only want to zero in on the insights that matter to them, at the point in time when they are relevant. theGist is on a mission to create magical tools that work for the user, rather than the other way around.”

“We have personally known the founders for over a decade, and believe the solution is going to solve one of the most critical challenges organizations face today when it comes to organizing company data,” said Tal Slobodkin, Managing Partner at StageOne. “Together with theGist, we aim to combat this pain point head-on. We are thrilled to co-lead theGist’s Seed Round.”

In parallel to theGist for Slack, the company is working on releasing additional versions of their proprietary generative AI solution onto different platforms in the near future. The company is also working with their design partners on a holistic generative AI solution for companies.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Tech Journalism, Product Reviews, Startups, Investing, Fintech

New York, NY
66 followers

More from Market Analysis

5 Private Tech Ecosystem Investing Trends

As our world steers toward a tech-driven future, private equity (P.E.) firms are getting ahead by their increased investment in tech. This tech-growth trend should also be the focus of the retail investor. The past few “Covid” years have only accelerated this advance with businesses undergoing rapid digital transformations.

Read full story

nOps VP of Engineering James Wilson on Automating Cloud Optimization

For many years, managing cloud complexities has always been a challenge for both cloud-enabled and native companies. From waste reduction, RI management, to cluster optimization, the glaring gaps in the industries are causing businesses to underperform, lose money, and be vulnerable to security breaches. But as more sectors are quickly shifting from on-site servers to cloud, the need for a cutting-edge DevOps solution is paramount for both growth and profitability.

Read full story

Tymely CEO Ohad Rozen on the Future of Customer Service via AI-Human Hybrid Technology

The universal flaws of customer service in multiple industries are often swept under the rug. From long waiting times, complex service, to the lack of out-of-hours service, the gaps that need to be bridged are glaring yet these have been the norm that most companies and customers simply need to navigate their way through. But as the age of digitalization advances, the opportunities to revamp the inefficiencies of CS agents and chatbots are rising, and the challenges that these inadequacies are becoming more difficult to ignore.

Read full story

Tarci’s CEO Leetal Gruper On How Accurate SMB Data is a Difference-Maker for Financial Institutions

Dynamic data, the Tarci advantage: painting the full picture of each SMBSource: Tarci, approved to use. The insufficiency of accurate SMB data is an obvious void in the financial and e-commerce sectors. As the age of digitalization evolves, companies see sales and retention opportunities rise left and right, but with very little to no tools to fully seize their potential. From extensive research to relentless solution scouring, the need to revamp the traditional approach to enterprise data has never been more urgent.

Read full story

Walnut's CEO Yoav Vilner On How Their New Product Is Optimizing The Sales Demo Process

As the age of the digital revolution advances, SaaS companies are quickly gearing up to revamp their business models and optimize their sales with more holistic methods. From real-time customer engagement to personalized product demonstrations, new technological capabilities are swiftly emerging to enhance the buyer-user experience and boost company revenue with intelligence. This includes delivering a solid customer engagement platform, simplifying sales processes, and shortening sales cycles.

Read full story

eCommerce Tech Stack Tools To Check Out: Spike, renovai, Mine PrivacyOps, Ecomdash, Gorgias, Certainly

An eCommerce tech stack is a collection of tools needed to create and manage an online store. It usually contains an eCommerce platform (e.g., Magento, Shopify, or BigCommerce), payment gateway, shipping solution, web hosting platform, and a few additional tools and services.

Read full story

5 Leading Procurement Tech Solutions: Nipendo, Tipalti, SAP Ariba, Coupa, Ivalua

Procurement and technology are inextricably linked in today's business landscape. Software solutions may assist to automate the purchase process and managing operations connected to an organization’s expenses.

Read full story

Elite Marketers from Notion, WebFlow, and Clickup Share Advice On How To Scale Growth and Profitability In Cloud SaaS

On September 8th, Voyantis, in collaboration with World Forum Disrupt, is going to host a webinar with a pool of experts from giant tech companies Eran Friendinger from Voyantis, Notion's performance marketing lead, Fabien David, ClickUp's head of marketing Chris cunningham, and Webflow's growth lead Bruno Estrella.

Read full story

Walnut Launches Viral "We Are Prospects" To Continue Disrupting The Sales Industry

For most SaaS companies, the sales process is extremely complex and can take weeks to complete. In fact, according to Hubspot, the average B2B sales cycle lasts nearly three months (84 days).

Read full story

5 Leading B2B Privacy Software Companies: Mine Privacy Opps, DataGrail, Osano, OneTrust, Securiti

With time, there is more technology, digitalization, and access to the internet. The way of doing business has also changed. Today, B2B businesses are very famous and mostly depend on the data sources for their customers. These data sources provide customer-related information, including their buying journeys and areas of interest.

Read full story

Voyantis’ predictive growth OS raises $19M to help online businesses achieve profitability

The codeless predictive AI platform leverages company-owned data to shift to profitable LTV-based growth. Voyantis, a prediction-based growth OS, unveils its codeless AI platform, which enables growth and marketing teams to acquire and retain high-value users for greater long-term profitability.

Read full story

Spike Is Revolutionizing The Email Landscape

Spike's Co-Founder & CEO Dvir Ben AroyaSource: Spike, approved to use. Spike, an Israeli startup, is rethinking email communication and has introduced a product that makes it easier for businesses to communicate with both employees and customers seamlessly and effectively. As the world moves toward a hybrid and remote work culture, it is a need of the day to have one application that could help teams communicate – through both chat and emails - without having to switch between different tools. Emails as chats sound like a formal-informal communication tool that eliminates the need to repeat headers, signatures, and threads, saving time and improving workflow. This is exactly what Spike has come up with to help businesses save both time and money by focusing on communication instead of drafting emails the traditional way.

Read full story

5 Leading Machine Learning Platforms To Check Out: Qwak, Amazon SageMaker, Databricks, Iguazio, DataRobot

MLOps (Machine Learning Operations) is a new and emerging field that is meant to simplify the process of deploying machine learning models. MLOps platforms are designed to make it easier for developers to deploy their models, monitor them, and iterate on them. These platforms are also designed to make it easier for data scientists to create models in the first place. This article will introduce some of the leading machine learning platforms to check out.

Read full story

How Rep Is Utilizing Conversational AI To Help E-Commerce Brands Increase ROI

Conversational AI technology is becoming increasingly popular in the sales industry. AI-powered conversational interfaces are already being used by companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon, as well as companies like Intercom, which provide a conversational AI solution to a vast amount of startups. One startup that caught our attention in terms of delivering added value, as well as a significant increase in ROI for its clients, is Rep, an AI-Powered Sales Associate that has been able to produce a 250% conversation rate uplift as well as a 17% revenue uplift for its clients in the e-commerce space. Rep’s AI uses behavioral analysis to detect when customers are about to abandon a website; then, they offer them contextual and personalized shopping assistance in real-time. We had a chance to talk to Yoav Oz, Rep’s Co-Founder & CEO, and ask him several questions.

Read full story

Looking Glass Labs Solidifies Role as a Web3 and Metaverse Leader with Recent Successful Land Sale

While most Canadian investors are used to the association between the City of Vancouver and its pricey real estate, it seems as though its metaverse counterpart is just as lucrative. Local Web3 company, Looking Glass Labs (NEO:NFTX) is a trailblazer in the rapidly growing metaverse space that recently completed a successful sale of digital land parcels in its Project Origin metaverse. The sale was conducted by its flagship studio, House of Kibaa or HoK, and involved the sale of four-acre parcels of virtual land named Pocket Dimensions.

Read full story

How B2B Marketer Yoel Israel Creates An Advertising Strategy

B2B Advertising has gone through a transformation in recent years. If once B2B companies invested a majority of their marketing budgets into trade shows, nowadays, more and more funds are being allocated to online advertising, with Google & LinkedIn ads becoming the main B2B marketplaces. We had the pleasure to interview Yoel Israel, Founder & CEO of WadiDigital, a leading B2B advertising agency, and ask him detailed and in-depth questions on how B2B advertising has been evolving and what are some of the strategies and tactics we need to pay attention to.

Read full story
2 comments

How LoanBase Is Transforming The Real Estate Lending Industry

Commercial loan volumes have increased heavily early this year, with growth encouraged by inflation and a rise in deferred investments. Business owners have been keen on borrowing more, and a strong indication of that is U.S Bancorp, where commercial loans increased 8% from the previous quarter, while Wells Fargo saw a 5.3% rise as well.

Read full story

RightHear Is On a Mission to Make Public Spaces More Inclusive and Accessible for Everyone

Accessing basic information might be difficult for those with visual impairments. How does a blind person get their bearings and determine the best path? Or maybe you want to read a document that isn't available in braille? Respond to a coworker's email?

Read full story
1 comments

Omri Hurwitz On The Art of Modern Tech PR

Marketing is certainly an art form—the ability to tap into people's aspirations, ideas, and needs. Being able to construct a targeted narrative that leads to action is highly valuable, especially in the tech landscape, where leadership teams are required to deliver their highly complex product into a simple message that can resonate with many. We talked to Omri Hurwitz, the CEO of a leading Tech PR firm and a writer whose work is constantly featured in influential publications such as Entrepreneur, Yahoo Finance, and Forbes.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy