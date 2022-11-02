5 Private Tech Ecosystem Investing Trends

Source: Canva Approved

As our world steers toward a tech-driven future, private equity (P.E.) firms are getting ahead by their increased investment in tech. This tech-growth trend should also be the focus of the retail investor. The past few “Covid” years have only accelerated this advance with businesses undergoing rapid digital transformations.

P.E. is changing; nearly all funds have a tech angle. Even generalist funds that used to shy away from tech-related investment have either built practices around specific holdings they can claim as tech or taken the platform extension route, launching tech-focused growth-tech funds. Data from Dealogic showed that P.E. firms backed U.S. tech deals totaling over $400 Billion, up from 2020’s $196 billion. Though the rising interest rates may hinder this year’s buying, we continue to see some trends in the tech sector that the retail investor can utilize when making investment decisions.

Appetite for software

When P.E. is looking for tech investment, its main focus is on software as a service (SaaS). The subscription-based recurring cash flow and high margins that software supplies are the main drivers of this. SaaS companies are no longer in their infancy, and their complexity is increasing and endless. Companies like Substrata are doing amazing things with data. The Israel-based software firm is using big data to determine the subtext of what is not being spoken in interactions. Substrata has a product that will read between the lines of an email, guiding a sales team through the next actions to take with a potential client to better win the sale.

P.E. has loved SaaS for a long time because they are able to invest in small firms poised for compelling growth. They also have an eye on data, especially companies that are providing personalized, innovative solutions. More companies are using their data, and even traditional firms are building teams of data scientists who are collaborating with developers and business analysts. This kind of collaboration, which involves a rapidly growing number of employees, requires the right kind of data tools. For example, startups like Spike, who is taking the classic email client and updating it. Their email platform is collaborative, helping teams of all sizes connect and collaborate to accomplish more.

Even supply chain management continues to develop, being forwarded by companies like Nipendo, which is using tech to automate all supply chain procurement-related interactions between buying organizations and their suppliers from procurement to payment while ensuring that process governance follows policies, rules, and logic.

War for talent

Private equity investing always looks for the right team to lead and grow their portfolio companies. There will be a need for team members to have a solid technical foundation, and this war for talent will be seen most in Europe, especially in senior executive roles. Tech companies will need to navigate this talent war which has been an issue in every industry but will be particularly intense in their sector. For P.E., they are looking for people who can execute their deal sourcing and operations, and they are looking for target companies with founders who have built and exited businesses successfully.

Specialized team focus

As P.E. looks to win deals, they will be focused on hiring teams with sector specialties. In the past, management was presenting to V.C. and P.E., but now investors need to show the management that they have a talented team that will support management in its path of growth. There is the expectation of management to forecast and deliver, but this expectation lies equally with the P.E. board engagement. Six years ago, P.E. firm Verdane reinvested its management fees and created its “Verdane Elevate” operational expert team. Their goal was to focus their employees’ skills, allowing them to do what they do best, aiding the growth of Verdane’s portfolio. This way, they can focus on the most important things that will get a company to the next level.

Tighter regulation

Because of the rapid growth seen, the P.E. industry may be subject to tighter regulation. Tech investment is now facing national security scrutiny in the U.K., U.S., and beyond. In January, the U.K. implemented its new foreign direct investment review regime, which is similar to the U.S. Treasury Department’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. These changes mean more scrutiny of tech investments on both the company and investor side and will require the need for government approval in more deals. The Chinese also have an ongoing crackdown on big techs such as Tencent, Ant Group, and Alibaba. These moves are a symptom of a broader regulatory and political concern about the growth and strength of big tech, being shared by the public in the U.S., Europe, and abroad. These moves may be the beginning of tech regulatory tightening, making companies comply and presenting considerable challenges for tech companies, potential investors, and governments. The big question for governments will be how to regulate these tech superpowers, which can be both forces of good and evil simultaneously. The retail investor should be cognizant of regulatory issues that could affect any of their tech investments.