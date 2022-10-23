Tymely CEO Ohad Rozen on the Future of Customer Service via AI-Human Hybrid Technology

Market Analysis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TUtZ2_0ijUISXa00
Source: Tymely, approved to use

The universal flaws of customer service in multiple industries are often swept under the rug. From long waiting times, complex service, to the lack of out-of-hours service, the gaps that need to be bridged are glaring yet these have been the norm that most companies and customers simply need to navigate their way through. But as the age of digitalization advances, the opportunities to revamp the inefficiencies of CS agents and chatbots are rising, and the challenges that these inadequacies are becoming more difficult to ignore.

We had the chance to interview Ohad Rozen, Co-Founder & CEO at Tymely, Ph.D. Candidate for NLP & Deep Learning. Tymely is the AI for eCommerce customer support emails that works with human-level accuracy. Their cutting-edge AI-Human hybrid technology handles support emails in minutes, provides empathetic and accurate service, and turns each customer into a promoter.

In your recent press release, you mentioned that the motivation behind the idea of “an AI for customer service” is because “customer service is broken.” What are the most glaring industry gaps in eCommerce that you’ve noticed that led you to the inception of Tymely?

Why do we claim that CS is broken? Many reasons…

  • Customer service is one of the most effective ways for brands to communicate with their customers. However, customers sometimes feel like brands make it difficult to get in touch with their service team, as they ‘hide’ their contact details (email/phone) behind a pile of Q&A pages and self-help articles. This is because good customer service is hard and expensive, and they can’t handle too many customer service inquiries, so they constantly try to let their customers help themselves. But guess what, customers don’t want to read articles or try to figure out how to help themselves. Customers want easy, fast, and empathetic service, which today is a very rare commodity.
  • In most cases, customer service today is poor:
    • Long wait times - sometimes days just to get an email response or a callback. If you want to handle a case via chat, the process can take 40 or 60 minutes, during which you are grounded to the screen, or they shut the session down
    • Complicated service - agents direct you from one to another, a lot of back-and-forth communication, and they often throw some articles at you for you to figure out by yourself.
    • Unempathetic - customers feel like the agent doesn’t care about them
    • No out-of-hours service - If a customer wants to cancel an order on Saturday, why do they have to wait until Mon?
  • Brand policy is often not defined (e.g. Should I compensate a customer that got a seriously delayed shipment for the second time during the past 3 months? How much compensation should I give?) and in practice set according to the agents rather than the management. Not enough direct and measurable metrics, no A/B testing for the policy, and no best practices by measuring it.

AI-powered customer service is a big undertaking. What were the challenges you’ve encountered along the way in cracking the code for Tymely?

Yes, it is hard. It’s hard because customers’ language is complex, and it’s difficult to understand a customer’s exact intent with all of its nuances. In fact, despite all the technological progress, there is no NLP model today that can perform this task with reasonable accuracy. This is a real challenge, and we solve it by using a hybrid human-AI system that combines human agents in the loop.

Another major challenge is that brands have a complex and often undefined policy, and to automate it we have to translate the policy from the agent’s mind into code and thus digitize it.

And finally, another major challenge we had to overcome is building this digital policy. We have developed tools that allow translating a brand’s policy into code in a fast and accurate way without any effort from the brand at all. Brands policy encapsulates hundreds of different parameters and variables (e.g. how long was the shipping delayed; is the customer address closer to the Houston warehouse or the Jersey one? Is the customer angry? etc.), and we have to understand what the relevant pieces of information are, extract them from the brand’s systems and the customer’s text, take them all into account, and then provide a hyper-personalize answer as well as to handle the ticket (e.g. provide compensation or cancel the order). This includes supporting tens of thousands of different potential answers to customers, which is very complicated to do, and this is exactly why we do it for our customers. We have built internal tools that enable us to build such complex workflows that would be virtually impossible for any brand to build for themselves without a massive undertaking.

What are the inadequacies and limitations of bot language processors in solving customer problems? Why do you think organizations with the most advanced NLP models still struggle with handling customer inquiries?

There are several reasons why organizations still struggle to transform their CS despite advanced NLP being available, mainly -

* Even state-of-the-art NLP models still don't understand complex language intricacies. In fact, 91% of all customer service inquiries are being redirected to human agents (see Gartner report, page 10). Examples of confusing inquiries that NLP struggles with:

Does the customer complain about not receiving the shipping, or the shipping information? Do they want to return the item, or are just asking about their return policy?

* Bots are geared towards making conversations - they're even called "conversational AI" - they're not optimized at taking actions to solve problems.

Walk me through your human-AI hybrid technology. How does it work?

For obvious reasons I can’t get into details, but I can say that we have our human agents that verify every AI decision on each customer inquiry, and the result is super-human-level accuracy handling of the tickets at AI scale and response times.

What is the difference between CS agents handling tickets vs. Tymely’s CS experts' verification process?

Everything is automated and digital, so you get all the benefits of a digital service, just without the annoying AI mistakes

  • The service is very fast, customers receive responses in minutes rather than hours or days.
  • Service is always accurate and according to the brand’s policy as the policy is digital
  • No ‘tired’ agent that forgot to check all the relevant information of the inquiry
  • No human mistakes with customer systems, everything is done automatically

How does Tymely optimize resolution time via a human-AI hybrid model vs. CS agents handling inquiries from end to end?

The AI does all the heavy lifting. The human agents are just verifying it. And AI is of course very fast. No agents have to think and make decisions, no agents to write a detailed response, and no agents to take complex actions in the systems. Everything is automated.

Just like every other cutting-edge technology, integration is crucial. Can you talk about the integration process of Tymely to existing workflows? What do companies need to provide?

Yes. A good integration process is key to a successful partnership. We integrate with the brand’s ticketing system (e.g. Zendesk), order management system (e.g. Shopify), and any other system the brand’s agents are working with. Some integrations can take a few days, and some a bit more, depending on the API types and how API-friendly the systems are. Customers of course need to provide us with API access to any such system.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# customer service# AI# NLP# bot language# AI human hybrid technology

Comments / 0

Published by

Tech Journalism, Product Reviews, Startups, Investing, Fintech

New York, NY
67 followers

More from Market Analysis

nOps VP of Engineering James Wilson on Automating Cloud Optimization

For many years, managing cloud complexities has always been a challenge for both cloud-enabled and native companies. From waste reduction, RI management, to cluster optimization, the glaring gaps in the industries are causing businesses to underperform, lose money, and be vulnerable to security breaches. But as more sectors are quickly shifting from on-site servers to cloud, the need for a cutting-edge DevOps solution is paramount for both growth and profitability.

Read full story

Tarci’s CEO Leetal Gruper On How Accurate SMB Data is a Difference-Maker for Financial Institutions

Dynamic data, the Tarci advantage: painting the full picture of each SMBSource: Tarci, approved to use. The insufficiency of accurate SMB data is an obvious void in the financial and e-commerce sectors. As the age of digitalization evolves, companies see sales and retention opportunities rise left and right, but with very little to no tools to fully seize their potential. From extensive research to relentless solution scouring, the need to revamp the traditional approach to enterprise data has never been more urgent.

Read full story

Walnut's CEO Yoav Vilner On How Their New Product Is Optimizing The Sales Demo Process

As the age of the digital revolution advances, SaaS companies are quickly gearing up to revamp their business models and optimize their sales with more holistic methods. From real-time customer engagement to personalized product demonstrations, new technological capabilities are swiftly emerging to enhance the buyer-user experience and boost company revenue with intelligence. This includes delivering a solid customer engagement platform, simplifying sales processes, and shortening sales cycles.

Read full story

eCommerce Tech Stack Tools To Check Out: Spike, renovai, Mine PrivacyOps, Ecomdash, Gorgias, Certainly

An eCommerce tech stack is a collection of tools needed to create and manage an online store. It usually contains an eCommerce platform (e.g., Magento, Shopify, or BigCommerce), payment gateway, shipping solution, web hosting platform, and a few additional tools and services.

Read full story

5 Leading Procurement Tech Solutions: Nipendo, Tipalti, SAP Ariba, Coupa, Ivalua

Procurement and technology are inextricably linked in today's business landscape. Software solutions may assist to automate the purchase process and managing operations connected to an organization’s expenses.

Read full story

Elite Marketers from Notion, WebFlow, and Clickup Share Advice On How To Scale Growth and Profitability In Cloud SaaS

On September 8th, Voyantis, in collaboration with World Forum Disrupt, is going to host a webinar with a pool of experts from giant tech companies Eran Friendinger from Voyantis, Notion's performance marketing lead, Fabien David, ClickUp's head of marketing Chris cunningham, and Webflow's growth lead Bruno Estrella.

Read full story

Walnut Launches Viral "We Are Prospects" To Continue Disrupting The Sales Industry

For most SaaS companies, the sales process is extremely complex and can take weeks to complete. In fact, according to Hubspot, the average B2B sales cycle lasts nearly three months (84 days).

Read full story

5 Leading B2B Privacy Software Companies: Mine Privacy Opps, DataGrail, Osano, OneTrust, Securiti

With time, there is more technology, digitalization, and access to the internet. The way of doing business has also changed. Today, B2B businesses are very famous and mostly depend on the data sources for their customers. These data sources provide customer-related information, including their buying journeys and areas of interest.

Read full story

Voyantis’ predictive growth OS raises $19M to help online businesses achieve profitability

The codeless predictive AI platform leverages company-owned data to shift to profitable LTV-based growth. Voyantis, a prediction-based growth OS, unveils its codeless AI platform, which enables growth and marketing teams to acquire and retain high-value users for greater long-term profitability.

Read full story

Spike Is Revolutionizing The Email Landscape

Spike's Co-Founder & CEO Dvir Ben AroyaSource: Spike, approved to use. Spike, an Israeli startup, is rethinking email communication and has introduced a product that makes it easier for businesses to communicate with both employees and customers seamlessly and effectively. As the world moves toward a hybrid and remote work culture, it is a need of the day to have one application that could help teams communicate – through both chat and emails - without having to switch between different tools. Emails as chats sound like a formal-informal communication tool that eliminates the need to repeat headers, signatures, and threads, saving time and improving workflow. This is exactly what Spike has come up with to help businesses save both time and money by focusing on communication instead of drafting emails the traditional way.

Read full story

5 Leading Machine Learning Platforms To Check Out: Qwak, Amazon SageMaker, Databricks, Iguazio, DataRobot

MLOps (Machine Learning Operations) is a new and emerging field that is meant to simplify the process of deploying machine learning models. MLOps platforms are designed to make it easier for developers to deploy their models, monitor them, and iterate on them. These platforms are also designed to make it easier for data scientists to create models in the first place. This article will introduce some of the leading machine learning platforms to check out.

Read full story

How Rep Is Utilizing Conversational AI To Help E-Commerce Brands Increase ROI

Conversational AI technology is becoming increasingly popular in the sales industry. AI-powered conversational interfaces are already being used by companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon, as well as companies like Intercom, which provide a conversational AI solution to a vast amount of startups. One startup that caught our attention in terms of delivering added value, as well as a significant increase in ROI for its clients, is Rep, an AI-Powered Sales Associate that has been able to produce a 250% conversation rate uplift as well as a 17% revenue uplift for its clients in the e-commerce space. Rep’s AI uses behavioral analysis to detect when customers are about to abandon a website; then, they offer them contextual and personalized shopping assistance in real-time. We had a chance to talk to Yoav Oz, Rep’s Co-Founder & CEO, and ask him several questions.

Read full story

Looking Glass Labs Solidifies Role as a Web3 and Metaverse Leader with Recent Successful Land Sale

While most Canadian investors are used to the association between the City of Vancouver and its pricey real estate, it seems as though its metaverse counterpart is just as lucrative. Local Web3 company, Looking Glass Labs (NEO:NFTX) is a trailblazer in the rapidly growing metaverse space that recently completed a successful sale of digital land parcels in its Project Origin metaverse. The sale was conducted by its flagship studio, House of Kibaa or HoK, and involved the sale of four-acre parcels of virtual land named Pocket Dimensions.

Read full story

How B2B Marketer Yoel Israel Creates An Advertising Strategy

B2B Advertising has gone through a transformation in recent years. If once B2B companies invested a majority of their marketing budgets into trade shows, nowadays, more and more funds are being allocated to online advertising, with Google & LinkedIn ads becoming the main B2B marketplaces. We had the pleasure to interview Yoel Israel, Founder & CEO of WadiDigital, a leading B2B advertising agency, and ask him detailed and in-depth questions on how B2B advertising has been evolving and what are some of the strategies and tactics we need to pay attention to.

Read full story
2 comments

How LoanBase Is Transforming The Real Estate Lending Industry

Commercial loan volumes have increased heavily early this year, with growth encouraged by inflation and a rise in deferred investments. Business owners have been keen on borrowing more, and a strong indication of that is U.S Bancorp, where commercial loans increased 8% from the previous quarter, while Wells Fargo saw a 5.3% rise as well.

Read full story

RightHear Is On a Mission to Make Public Spaces More Inclusive and Accessible for Everyone

Accessing basic information might be difficult for those with visual impairments. How does a blind person get their bearings and determine the best path? Or maybe you want to read a document that isn't available in braille? Respond to a coworker's email?

Read full story
1 comments

Omri Hurwitz On The Art of Modern Tech PR

Marketing is certainly an art form—the ability to tap into people's aspirations, ideas, and needs. Being able to construct a targeted narrative that leads to action is highly valuable, especially in the tech landscape, where leadership teams are required to deliver their highly complex product into a simple message that can resonate with many. We talked to Omri Hurwitz, the CEO of a leading Tech PR firm and a writer whose work is constantly featured in influential publications such as Entrepreneur, Yahoo Finance, and Forbes.

Read full story

Evmux SaaS Solution is Taking Livestreaming To Another Level

It is the creator economy, and more and more startups are building up their products and services to tailor influencers, marketers, and companies that produce content. We have seen social media automation tools take flight, as well as editing and design apps like Canva. A big part of social media is the engagement factor. It is not merely about the broadcast aspect like in traditional media. It is about the ability to connect and engage with an audience, and let the audience become an integral part of the conversation. Since the pandemic, we have seen how physical events have been adapted into virtual ones. We had a chance to talk to Eran Eluz, the CTO of evmux, a startup that created a very advanced live streaming solution, in essence, they are presenting this intersection between the creator economy and the modern way of doing virtual events.

Read full story
1 comments

Walnut Launches Collaborative Abilities To Further Re-invent B2B Sales

B2B sales have been innovated in the last several years. The dinosaur feeling of cold LinkedIn outreach, combined with robotic-like templated product presentations, has led several emerging startups to rise up to the challenge. One of them is Walnut. The New York startup, founded by Yoav Vilner and Danni Friedland, has created a personalized sales demo platform that allows companies to easily create staggering sales experiences tailored for each individual prospect. The platform is built on a no-code infrastructure and has been flourishing since its launch, growing a staggering 700% in four months near the end of 2021.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy