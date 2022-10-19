Tarci’s CEO Leetal Gruper On How Accurate SMB Data is a Difference-Maker for Financial Institutions

Market Analysis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EIUQG_0if0Ex8s00
Dynamic data, the Tarci advantage: painting the full picture of each SMBSource: Tarci, approved to use

The insufficiency of accurate SMB data is an obvious void in the financial and e-commerce sectors. As the age of digitalization evolves, companies see sales and retention opportunities rise left and right, but with very little to no tools to fully seize their potential. From extensive research to relentless solution scouring, the need to revamp the traditional approach to enterprise data has never been more urgent.

We had the chance to interview Leetal Gruper, CEO and Co-Founder of Tarci, a company that uses a continuous intelligence engine that regularly collects, analyzes, and translates billions of signals from diversified sources, turning big data into actionable insights. Their dynamic data already drives the increased efficiency and productivity of customer-facing teams at Fortune 200 companies, including leading financial institutions, insurance companies, and enterprises that sell to small and mid-size businesses.

Tarci’s aim is to improve ROI at every touchpoint in the financial and e-commerce sectors through insights and dynamic data. What were the market gaps that you’ve noticed that led you to the foundation of Tarci?

Before co-founding Tarci, I headed the sales and retention teams at Worldpay (the largest payment company in the world). One of the key challenges we faced was the lack of accurate data about SMBs to make the unit economics work. We spent far too much of our time researching and qualifying small and mid-sized business prospects, and far too much of our budget on buying expensive SMB lead data that was often outdated or just plain incorrect.

There was a clear void in the market that needed to be filled. It was time someone found a way to generate true, up-to-date SMB data that could be used to identify real opportunities and build long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with small and mid-sized businesses. So, along with my co-founder Sergey Bahchissaraitsev, that’s what we did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kbzxg_0if0Ex8s00
Tarci co-founders Leetal Gruper and Sergey BahchissaraitsevSource: Tarci, approved to use

What were the challenges you encountered before finally cracking the code for capturing SMB data for businesses?

From the start, our goal has been to provide a full actionable picture of small and mid-sized businesses that will save marketing and sales teams time and money while increasing revenue. We realized very early on that we would have to shed the traditional approach to enterprise data used by data companies. Small and mid-sized businesses operate differently than enterprises, and they change at a much quicker rate. Not only that, but their data is scattered everywhere, and it’s not consistent from one business to another, or even from one industry to another.

However, after considerable time and effort, we developed a new approach that allowed us to gather multiple data pieces from multiple sources and stitch them all together, giving us a full picture of each business. It took a lot of thinking outside of the box, but we found a way!

Walk me through your proprietary continuous intelligence engine in connecting a wide range of data sources. How does this technology work?

When it comes to getting a true view of SMBs, you need to analyze multiple data points from multiple sources all the time.

For example, if a restaurant is planning to open a new location, it typically won’t issue a formal announcement before it is opened. However, they do leave clues in the ordinary course of doing business, such as an application for a regulatory license, job board listings, or a “coming soon” announcement on their website. Along with the SMB’s firmographic and technographic data, Tarci’s continuous intelligence engine uses advanced data science techniques to compile and decipher these clues.

Because our engine is always learning and building on the data, it can detect changes that indicate potential new opportunities. The result is dynamic data, which gives you a unified, actionable view of SMBs and their needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNXFe_0if0Ex8s00
Dynamic data generated from early signals across multiple sources identifying “need” before SMBs enter the buying window.Source: Tarci, approved to use

What are its key differences from utilizing static data?

Let’s say you have a list of prospects derived from static data from a traditional data provider. From that list, identifying prospects that are relevant, active, and in need of your offering is like fishing in the dark. You can cast your line, but what you catch comes down to luck.

With Tarci’s dynamic data, there’s no luck involved. Our data lets you see businesses clearly and identify those that not only meet your ideal customer profile but are also at a point in their life cycle where they likely have a real need for your solution. With dynamic data, you get real-time indications of opportunities. Focusing on those ripe opportunities can lead to more closed wons and shorter sales cycles, reducing your cost of acquisition. On average, our clients are seeing a 15% reduction in COA.

The other thing static data can’t tell you, but fresh dynamic data can, is if a business is growing or declining. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), roughly 70% of all new businesses survive for the first two years. At five years, the chances of success fall to about 50%. If you’re blindly targeting SMBs using static data, the odds of building long-term, profitable relationships aren’t great. But by incorporating dynamic data into your toolkit, you can focus your efforts on SMBs that are on a growth path and far more likely to give you higher lifetime value.

With more closed-wons, lowered COA, and higher LTV, Tarci’s dynamic data outshines static data every time.

One of the most fascinating features of Tarci’s solutions is its capability to anticipate customer needs, which is key in unlocking revenue in the SMB payments market. What are the outputs that customers can expect in finding SMB opportunities in terms of a) researching prospects, b) qualifying first call, and c) closing deals?

Our clients don’t have to research or find SMBs that meet their ideal customer profiles - our data finds those SMBs for them. When we first onboard clients, we work with them to understand their ideal customer profiles, and to discuss what life cycle changes in those ICPs may result in needs for different offerings. We then suggest which tags and events to use as filters so that any SMB data delivered to our clients will be highly relevant to their goals.

Using Tarci data to drive the who, when, and why of their outreach, our clients have reported significant improvements to their email and telephone response rates - in fact, on average, they see 6x the engagement.

And not only is data indicating new needs such as financial services or software incredibly valuable from a prospecting perspective but from retention and upselling perspective as well. Imagine being able to keep an automated eye on your existing customer base, and reaching out right when a need is surfacing for a new or upgraded service. Our clients have reported a 25-35% decline in customer churn with the incorporation of Tarci data into their cross-selling/upselling efforts and a greater focus on growing businesses.

Another key feature is Tarci’s predictive insights capabilities to protect businesses from bad commercial debts. Can you talk about how Tarci’s technology enables businesses to spot early signals of vulnerable customers?

We don’t just track business growth - we also provide insights about potential financial vulnerability. If an SMB is downsizing, for example, that could indicate a need for closer review before issuing any type of loan or credit. And again, our data is industry-specific, so even something like a change in license status or a reduction in service offerings could serve as a flag for our clients to review more closely.

Having a real-time view of the business protects both our clients and the SMBs they serve from the negative impact of commercial bad debt.

Just like every other cutting-edge technology, CRM integration is crucial. Can you talk about the integration process of Tarci to platforms like Salesforce and Hubspot? What do companies need to provide?

Yes, it was very important to us that our clients could easily incorporate dynamic data into their existing workflows. We have made integration with HubSpot and Salesforce very easy - in fact, one client recently commented that it was one of the simplest and most understandable integrations he has ever performed, and he’s performed many.

All a company needs to provide is some critical thinking. The key to successful integration is to consider exactly how you want to use the data and then map the fields properly. We provide a complete integration guide, and will also walk you through the process. The technical piece is easy - the critical part is making sure that the data is integrated in a way that feels intuitive and useful to your teams, and even that’s not hard once you consider your existing processes!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QerSl_0if0Ex8s00
Leetal Gruper, CEO & Co-Founder of TarciSource: Tarci, approved to use

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# SMB# Financial sector# Financial institutions# data enterprise# Small medium businesses

Comments / 0

Published by

Tech Journalism, Product Reviews, Startups, Investing, Fintech

New York, NY
67 followers

More from Market Analysis

nOps VP of Engineering James Wilson on Automating Cloud Optimization

For many years, managing cloud complexities has always been a challenge for both cloud-enabled and native companies. From waste reduction, RI management, to cluster optimization, the glaring gaps in the industries are causing businesses to underperform, lose money, and be vulnerable to security breaches. But as more sectors are quickly shifting from on-site servers to cloud, the need for a cutting-edge DevOps solution is paramount for both growth and profitability.

Read full story

Tymely CEO Ohad Rozen on the Future of Customer Service via AI-Human Hybrid Technology

The universal flaws of customer service in multiple industries are often swept under the rug. From long waiting times, complex service, to the lack of out-of-hours service, the gaps that need to be bridged are glaring yet these have been the norm that most companies and customers simply need to navigate their way through. But as the age of digitalization advances, the opportunities to revamp the inefficiencies of CS agents and chatbots are rising, and the challenges that these inadequacies are becoming more difficult to ignore.

Read full story

Walnut's CEO Yoav Vilner On How Their New Product Is Optimizing The Sales Demo Process

As the age of the digital revolution advances, SaaS companies are quickly gearing up to revamp their business models and optimize their sales with more holistic methods. From real-time customer engagement to personalized product demonstrations, new technological capabilities are swiftly emerging to enhance the buyer-user experience and boost company revenue with intelligence. This includes delivering a solid customer engagement platform, simplifying sales processes, and shortening sales cycles.

Read full story

eCommerce Tech Stack Tools To Check Out: Spike, renovai, Mine PrivacyOps, Ecomdash, Gorgias, Certainly

An eCommerce tech stack is a collection of tools needed to create and manage an online store. It usually contains an eCommerce platform (e.g., Magento, Shopify, or BigCommerce), payment gateway, shipping solution, web hosting platform, and a few additional tools and services.

Read full story

5 Leading Procurement Tech Solutions: Nipendo, Tipalti, SAP Ariba, Coupa, Ivalua

Procurement and technology are inextricably linked in today's business landscape. Software solutions may assist to automate the purchase process and managing operations connected to an organization’s expenses.

Read full story

Elite Marketers from Notion, WebFlow, and Clickup Share Advice On How To Scale Growth and Profitability In Cloud SaaS

On September 8th, Voyantis, in collaboration with World Forum Disrupt, is going to host a webinar with a pool of experts from giant tech companies Eran Friendinger from Voyantis, Notion's performance marketing lead, Fabien David, ClickUp's head of marketing Chris cunningham, and Webflow's growth lead Bruno Estrella.

Read full story

Walnut Launches Viral "We Are Prospects" To Continue Disrupting The Sales Industry

For most SaaS companies, the sales process is extremely complex and can take weeks to complete. In fact, according to Hubspot, the average B2B sales cycle lasts nearly three months (84 days).

Read full story

5 Leading B2B Privacy Software Companies: Mine Privacy Opps, DataGrail, Osano, OneTrust, Securiti

With time, there is more technology, digitalization, and access to the internet. The way of doing business has also changed. Today, B2B businesses are very famous and mostly depend on the data sources for their customers. These data sources provide customer-related information, including their buying journeys and areas of interest.

Read full story

Voyantis’ predictive growth OS raises $19M to help online businesses achieve profitability

The codeless predictive AI platform leverages company-owned data to shift to profitable LTV-based growth. Voyantis, a prediction-based growth OS, unveils its codeless AI platform, which enables growth and marketing teams to acquire and retain high-value users for greater long-term profitability.

Read full story

Spike Is Revolutionizing The Email Landscape

Spike's Co-Founder & CEO Dvir Ben AroyaSource: Spike, approved to use. Spike, an Israeli startup, is rethinking email communication and has introduced a product that makes it easier for businesses to communicate with both employees and customers seamlessly and effectively. As the world moves toward a hybrid and remote work culture, it is a need of the day to have one application that could help teams communicate – through both chat and emails - without having to switch between different tools. Emails as chats sound like a formal-informal communication tool that eliminates the need to repeat headers, signatures, and threads, saving time and improving workflow. This is exactly what Spike has come up with to help businesses save both time and money by focusing on communication instead of drafting emails the traditional way.

Read full story

5 Leading Machine Learning Platforms To Check Out: Qwak, Amazon SageMaker, Databricks, Iguazio, DataRobot

MLOps (Machine Learning Operations) is a new and emerging field that is meant to simplify the process of deploying machine learning models. MLOps platforms are designed to make it easier for developers to deploy their models, monitor them, and iterate on them. These platforms are also designed to make it easier for data scientists to create models in the first place. This article will introduce some of the leading machine learning platforms to check out.

Read full story

How Rep Is Utilizing Conversational AI To Help E-Commerce Brands Increase ROI

Conversational AI technology is becoming increasingly popular in the sales industry. AI-powered conversational interfaces are already being used by companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon, as well as companies like Intercom, which provide a conversational AI solution to a vast amount of startups. One startup that caught our attention in terms of delivering added value, as well as a significant increase in ROI for its clients, is Rep, an AI-Powered Sales Associate that has been able to produce a 250% conversation rate uplift as well as a 17% revenue uplift for its clients in the e-commerce space. Rep’s AI uses behavioral analysis to detect when customers are about to abandon a website; then, they offer them contextual and personalized shopping assistance in real-time. We had a chance to talk to Yoav Oz, Rep’s Co-Founder & CEO, and ask him several questions.

Read full story

Looking Glass Labs Solidifies Role as a Web3 and Metaverse Leader with Recent Successful Land Sale

While most Canadian investors are used to the association between the City of Vancouver and its pricey real estate, it seems as though its metaverse counterpart is just as lucrative. Local Web3 company, Looking Glass Labs (NEO:NFTX) is a trailblazer in the rapidly growing metaverse space that recently completed a successful sale of digital land parcels in its Project Origin metaverse. The sale was conducted by its flagship studio, House of Kibaa or HoK, and involved the sale of four-acre parcels of virtual land named Pocket Dimensions.

Read full story

How B2B Marketer Yoel Israel Creates An Advertising Strategy

B2B Advertising has gone through a transformation in recent years. If once B2B companies invested a majority of their marketing budgets into trade shows, nowadays, more and more funds are being allocated to online advertising, with Google & LinkedIn ads becoming the main B2B marketplaces. We had the pleasure to interview Yoel Israel, Founder & CEO of WadiDigital, a leading B2B advertising agency, and ask him detailed and in-depth questions on how B2B advertising has been evolving and what are some of the strategies and tactics we need to pay attention to.

Read full story
2 comments

How LoanBase Is Transforming The Real Estate Lending Industry

Commercial loan volumes have increased heavily early this year, with growth encouraged by inflation and a rise in deferred investments. Business owners have been keen on borrowing more, and a strong indication of that is U.S Bancorp, where commercial loans increased 8% from the previous quarter, while Wells Fargo saw a 5.3% rise as well.

Read full story

RightHear Is On a Mission to Make Public Spaces More Inclusive and Accessible for Everyone

Accessing basic information might be difficult for those with visual impairments. How does a blind person get their bearings and determine the best path? Or maybe you want to read a document that isn't available in braille? Respond to a coworker's email?

Read full story
1 comments

Omri Hurwitz On The Art of Modern Tech PR

Marketing is certainly an art form—the ability to tap into people's aspirations, ideas, and needs. Being able to construct a targeted narrative that leads to action is highly valuable, especially in the tech landscape, where leadership teams are required to deliver their highly complex product into a simple message that can resonate with many. We talked to Omri Hurwitz, the CEO of a leading Tech PR firm and a writer whose work is constantly featured in influential publications such as Entrepreneur, Yahoo Finance, and Forbes.

Read full story

Evmux SaaS Solution is Taking Livestreaming To Another Level

It is the creator economy, and more and more startups are building up their products and services to tailor influencers, marketers, and companies that produce content. We have seen social media automation tools take flight, as well as editing and design apps like Canva. A big part of social media is the engagement factor. It is not merely about the broadcast aspect like in traditional media. It is about the ability to connect and engage with an audience, and let the audience become an integral part of the conversation. Since the pandemic, we have seen how physical events have been adapted into virtual ones. We had a chance to talk to Eran Eluz, the CTO of evmux, a startup that created a very advanced live streaming solution, in essence, they are presenting this intersection between the creator economy and the modern way of doing virtual events.

Read full story
1 comments

Walnut Launches Collaborative Abilities To Further Re-invent B2B Sales

B2B sales have been innovated in the last several years. The dinosaur feeling of cold LinkedIn outreach, combined with robotic-like templated product presentations, has led several emerging startups to rise up to the challenge. One of them is Walnut. The New York startup, founded by Yoav Vilner and Danni Friedland, has created a personalized sales demo platform that allows companies to easily create staggering sales experiences tailored for each individual prospect. The platform is built on a no-code infrastructure and has been flourishing since its launch, growing a staggering 700% in four months near the end of 2021.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy