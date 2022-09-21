Walnut's CEO Yoav Vilner On How Their New Product Is Optimizing The Sales Demo Process

Market Analysis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zCjg_0i4mhRYm00
Source: Walnut, approved to use

As the age of the digital revolution advances, SaaS companies are quickly gearing up to revamp their business models and optimize their sales with more holistic methods. From real-time customer engagement to personalized product demonstrations, new technological capabilities are swiftly emerging to enhance the buyer-user experience and boost company revenue with intelligence. This includes delivering a solid customer engagement platform, simplifying sales processes, and shortening sales cycles.

We had the chance to interview Yoav Vilner, CEO and Co-Founder of Walnut, a cloud-based sales experience platform that helps SaaS companies increase revenue with flawless, innovative, and engaging product demos. With the launch of their newest product Walnut Beyond Demos, they’re taking it a step further by providing sales teams with the data and tools for customized demo experiences tailored to their prospects’ needs and requirements.

Hi Yoav. The B2B sales industry faces insurmountable challenges that profoundly affect the profitability of companies, particularly in an age where hyper-personalization emerges as one of the tools that could make or break a business. We found it fascinating that Beyond Demos has the capability to tailor product demonstrations for prospects, increasing the rate of sales conversion. Can you walk us through how sales teams can enhance engagement with this feature?

The market downturn has indeed made tech companies prioritize revenues and efficiency over fast growth. But the main thing is that most go-to-market teams don’t have a full grasp of what's going on in the minds of their prospects, a.k.a. the ‘behind the scenes' – e.g. when they aren’t talking to them one-on-one. The result is not only a bad demo but also an overly faulty sales process. That’s why our #weareprospect movement caught many eyes.

Back in 2020, Walnut was the pioneer in giving the power to the sellers themselves to deliver and create perfectly customized and insightful demos for each prospect using a drag-and-drop editor. Now, ‘Beyond Demos’ is the answer to boosting the efficiency of the sales cycle with a completely new way to communicate with customers in the demo itself. It also features never-before-tracked insights, like automated engagement scores, which help assess buyers' intentions and mark winning flows. The nicest thing is that everything is visible in their CRM to close the loop within the entire process.

Walnut’s movement is all about simplifying sales processes and shortening sales cycles that benefit both the seller and prospect. How does Beyond Demos bridge this gap, and can you describe its holistic approach to easing out the involvement of pre-sales, SDRs, and AEs?

Beyond Demos is the new way for sellers to gain unprecedented intelligence to grow revenue. So let’s assume that an SDR sends thousands of product snippets to grab the attention of a potential buyer, or when a demo is embedded on the site. Before Beyond Demos, they were blind to the buyer's intention and wasted time on leads that are not necessarily worth it. But now, they gain automated demo scoring which helps them assess the engagement of the buyers, improve qualifications, and make sure they pitch tailored to the paths that interest buyers took.

As for sellers, not only that delivering a live demo is a no-brainer thanks to Walnut, but they can also continue the conversation over the demo after the call by sharing it with customers and allowing them to comment on specific areas. That way, they can help their champions spread the product's value within their team and hopefully address every hesitation, objection, or interest to continue the conversation where left off. It improves the responsiveness and relationship with prospects and customers, which helps them strike on the iron while it's hot.

On top of that, we have the funnel analysis which helps the sellers identify main drop points and mark winning flows, so they can focus on what really moves the needle, and avoid investing time in demos and flows that won’t make the difference. Finally, team managers and revenue operations can orchestrate and see everything in their CRM, which makes everything visible and easy to get a fuller picture.

Another technological capability of Beyond Demos is its automatic demo scores, which allow salespeople to get instant feedback regarding their product demonstration performance. What are the factors that determine the success of a demo, and how does the product gather this data?

One of the things that we heard a lot from our customers was “I created a lot of demos, but what’s next?”

Until now, sellers, SDRs, CSMs, or marketers couldn’t assess the quality of the demo or tie its impact on the buyer’s intention. That leads to demos that lack optimization and are unable to meet the buyer’s immediate needs. The automated score helps sellers to know whether the demo had a high likelihood of success. Each demo will receive an automated score so they can know which areas to focus on, which ones need improvements, and which ones should be trashed.

For example, from analyzing tens of thousands of data, we are able to find out the demo’s length, clear flow, main call-to-action, and interactivity, which highly impact buyers' engagement.

The automated scoring system helps sellers to better understand the product’s value, save time by avoiding sending demos that don’t convert, and ultimately close more deals.

Walnut Beyond Demos’ ability to provide a visual flow for sales teams to analyze demo flows is one of its product features that stands out, as it greatly uncovers the gray areas of sales processes that are often overlooked. What does this process and its UI look like on the platform?

SaaS sales reps usually ask: how can I know how my prospects are moving throughout the demo? What is the most common flow through your product? Which areas are people interested in and which ones make them drop out? Where do you need to pick up from on your next call? Until now, nobody really knew the answer to these questions.

The funnel analysis is a visual flow that exposes how their prospects click through their demos by tracking the steps before and after arriving at a particular demo part. It combines all their demo interactions in one place, across visitors and sessions.

This will help them quickly understand the best demos’ flows and engagement to indicate which areas are working well and which might require further attention.

The efficiency of product integration is just as important as finding the most effective solution for SaaS companies. In terms of CRM and data consolidation, what do companies need to provide for Walnut Beyond Demos to be easily integrated into their existing workflows?

Our mission is to make our customers' lives as simple and easy as possible. That’s why our integration is basically a switch they can turn on and off. And in less than 2 minutes, everything works. That way, sales teams can grasp all crucial information in one place, without stressing about how they can keep track of what's going on with the deal. By integrating with leading CRMs like Hubspot and Salesforce, they can integrate all of this engagement data directly into their workflow.

This will also help the team to better manage their deals and stay on top of their opportunities by giving them all the demo-related information in one place.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Tech Journalism, Product Reviews, Startups, Investing, Fintech

New York, NY
64 followers

More from Market Analysis

eCommerce Tech Stack Tools To Check Out: Spike, renovai, Mine PrivacyOps, Ecomdash, Gorgias, Certainly

An eCommerce tech stack is a collection of tools needed to create and manage an online store. It usually contains an eCommerce platform (e.g., Magento, Shopify, or BigCommerce), payment gateway, shipping solution, web hosting platform, and a few additional tools and services.

Read full story

5 Leading Procurement Tech Solutions: Nipendo, Tipalti, SAP Ariba, Coupa, Ivalua

Procurement and technology are inextricably linked in today's business landscape. Software solutions may assist to automate the purchase process and managing operations connected to an organization’s expenses.

Read full story

Elite Marketers from Notion, WebFlow, and Clickup Share Advice On How To Scale Growth and Profitability In Cloud SaaS

On September 8th, Voyantis, in collaboration with World Forum Disrupt, is going to host a webinar with a pool of experts from giant tech companies Eran Friendinger from Voyantis, Notion's performance marketing lead, Fabien David, ClickUp's head of marketing Chris cunningham, and Webflow's growth lead Bruno Estrella.

Read full story

Walnut Launches Viral "We Are Prospects" To Continue Disrupting The Sales Industry

For most SaaS companies, the sales process is extremely complex and can take weeks to complete. In fact, according to Hubspot, the average B2B sales cycle lasts nearly three months (84 days).

Read full story

5 Leading B2B Privacy Software Companies: Mine Privacy Opps, DataGrail, Osano, OneTrust, Securiti

With time, there is more technology, digitalization, and access to the internet. The way of doing business has also changed. Today, B2B businesses are very famous and mostly depend on the data sources for their customers. These data sources provide customer-related information, including their buying journeys and areas of interest.

Read full story

Voyantis’ predictive growth OS raises $19M to help online businesses achieve profitability

The codeless predictive AI platform leverages company-owned data to shift to profitable LTV-based growth. Voyantis, a prediction-based growth OS, unveils its codeless AI platform, which enables growth and marketing teams to acquire and retain high-value users for greater long-term profitability.

Read full story

Spike Is Revolutionizing The Email Landscape

Spike's Co-Founder & CEO Dvir Ben AroyaSource: Spike, approved to use. Spike, an Israeli startup, is rethinking email communication and has introduced a product that makes it easier for businesses to communicate with both employees and customers seamlessly and effectively. As the world moves toward a hybrid and remote work culture, it is a need of the day to have one application that could help teams communicate – through both chat and emails - without having to switch between different tools. Emails as chats sound like a formal-informal communication tool that eliminates the need to repeat headers, signatures, and threads, saving time and improving workflow. This is exactly what Spike has come up with to help businesses save both time and money by focusing on communication instead of drafting emails the traditional way.

Read full story

5 Leading Machine Learning Platforms To Check Out: Qwak, Amazon SageMaker, Databricks, Iguazio, DataRobot

MLOps (Machine Learning Operations) is a new and emerging field that is meant to simplify the process of deploying machine learning models. MLOps platforms are designed to make it easier for developers to deploy their models, monitor them, and iterate on them. These platforms are also designed to make it easier for data scientists to create models in the first place. This article will introduce some of the leading machine learning platforms to check out.

Read full story

How Rep Is Utilizing Conversational AI To Help E-Commerce Brands Increase ROI

Conversational AI technology is becoming increasingly popular in the sales industry. AI-powered conversational interfaces are already being used by companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon, as well as companies like Intercom, which provide a conversational AI solution to a vast amount of startups. One startup that caught our attention in terms of delivering added value, as well as a significant increase in ROI for its clients, is Rep, an AI-Powered Sales Associate that has been able to produce a 250% conversation rate uplift as well as a 17% revenue uplift for its clients in the e-commerce space. Rep’s AI uses behavioral analysis to detect when customers are about to abandon a website; then, they offer them contextual and personalized shopping assistance in real-time. We had a chance to talk to Yoav Oz, Rep’s Co-Founder & CEO, and ask him several questions.

Read full story

Looking Glass Labs Solidifies Role as a Web3 and Metaverse Leader with Recent Successful Land Sale

While most Canadian investors are used to the association between the City of Vancouver and its pricey real estate, it seems as though its metaverse counterpart is just as lucrative. Local Web3 company, Looking Glass Labs (NEO:NFTX) is a trailblazer in the rapidly growing metaverse space that recently completed a successful sale of digital land parcels in its Project Origin metaverse. The sale was conducted by its flagship studio, House of Kibaa or HoK, and involved the sale of four-acre parcels of virtual land named Pocket Dimensions.

Read full story

How B2B Marketer Yoel Israel Creates An Advertising Strategy

B2B Advertising has gone through a transformation in recent years. If once B2B companies invested a majority of their marketing budgets into trade shows, nowadays, more and more funds are being allocated to online advertising, with Google & LinkedIn ads becoming the main B2B marketplaces. We had the pleasure to interview Yoel Israel, Founder & CEO of WadiDigital, a leading B2B advertising agency, and ask him detailed and in-depth questions on how B2B advertising has been evolving and what are some of the strategies and tactics we need to pay attention to.

Read full story
2 comments

How LoanBase Is Transforming The Real Estate Lending Industry

Commercial loan volumes have increased heavily early this year, with growth encouraged by inflation and a rise in deferred investments. Business owners have been keen on borrowing more, and a strong indication of that is U.S Bancorp, where commercial loans increased 8% from the previous quarter, while Wells Fargo saw a 5.3% rise as well.

Read full story

RightHear Is On a Mission to Make Public Spaces More Inclusive and Accessible for Everyone

Accessing basic information might be difficult for those with visual impairments. How does a blind person get their bearings and determine the best path? Or maybe you want to read a document that isn't available in braille? Respond to a coworker's email?

Read full story
1 comments

Omri Hurwitz On The Art of Modern Tech PR

Marketing is certainly an art form—the ability to tap into people's aspirations, ideas, and needs. Being able to construct a targeted narrative that leads to action is highly valuable, especially in the tech landscape, where leadership teams are required to deliver their highly complex product into a simple message that can resonate with many. We talked to Omri Hurwitz, the CEO of a leading Tech PR firm and a writer whose work is constantly featured in influential publications such as Entrepreneur, Yahoo Finance, and Forbes.

Read full story

Evmux SaaS Solution is Taking Livestreaming To Another Level

It is the creator economy, and more and more startups are building up their products and services to tailor influencers, marketers, and companies that produce content. We have seen social media automation tools take flight, as well as editing and design apps like Canva. A big part of social media is the engagement factor. It is not merely about the broadcast aspect like in traditional media. It is about the ability to connect and engage with an audience, and let the audience become an integral part of the conversation. Since the pandemic, we have seen how physical events have been adapted into virtual ones. We had a chance to talk to Eran Eluz, the CTO of evmux, a startup that created a very advanced live streaming solution, in essence, they are presenting this intersection between the creator economy and the modern way of doing virtual events.

Read full story
1 comments

Walnut Launches Collaborative Abilities To Further Re-invent B2B Sales

B2B sales have been innovated in the last several years. The dinosaur feeling of cold LinkedIn outreach, combined with robotic-like templated product presentations, has led several emerging startups to rise up to the challenge. One of them is Walnut. The New York startup, founded by Yoav Vilner and Danni Friedland, has created a personalized sales demo platform that allows companies to easily create staggering sales experiences tailored for each individual prospect. The platform is built on a no-code infrastructure and has been flourishing since its launch, growing a staggering 700% in four months near the end of 2021.

Read full story

Renovai Are Boosting Design and Shopping Experiences & Results Using AI

AI has been consistently providing an uplift to traditional industries. We see that in real estate, transportation, healthcare, and others. This is a strong indication that the implementation and integration of AI software are being adapted effectively. This can include easier onboarding processes, faster time-to-market integrations, and an understanding from traditional industries that an in-house CTO, with our without a tech team, is essential for the innovation and customer satisfaction of the clients and partners. Not to mention the productivity and competitive aspects.

Read full story

Exberry Are Set To Revolutionize The Capital Markets Exchange Industry

Capital markets are being innovated in a multitude of ways. Since Cryptocurrencies and other various forms of digital assets have begin to gain traction and awareness, the traditional capital markets industry has had to make a technology jump in order to keep up with the growing demands of retail and brokerage investors. With the buzz surrounding WEB 3.0 and the constant tweets referring to NFT launches, new tokens, and tech mogals entering the digital assets space, it is no surprise that we are seeing emerging startups looking to provide solutions and products to larger enterprises and institutions in the capital markets arena. We had a chance to interview Guy Melamed, the Co-Founder & CEO of Exberry, a company that has built a SaaS platform for exchange marketplaces. What is intriguing about Exberry, is that their solution is asset agnostic, and, essentially, anyone with a desired marketplace in mind can build, without writing a line of code.

Read full story
1 comments

The Advancement of Video as a Leading Marketing Tool

How to Choose the Right Video Solution for Your Business. With the advancement of technology and the increased use of video in marketing, it's important to have a video solution that meets your needs.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy