Walnut's CEO Yoav Vilner On How Their New Product Is Optimizing The Sales Demo Process

As the age of the digital revolution advances, SaaS companies are quickly gearing up to revamp their business models and optimize their sales with more holistic methods. From real-time customer engagement to personalized product demonstrations, new technological capabilities are swiftly emerging to enhance the buyer-user experience and boost company revenue with intelligence. This includes delivering a solid customer engagement platform, simplifying sales processes, and shortening sales cycles.

We had the chance to interview Yoav Vilner, CEO and Co-Founder of Walnut , a cloud-based sales experience platform that helps SaaS companies increase revenue with flawless, innovative, and engaging product demos. With the launch of their newest product Walnut Beyond Demos , they’re taking it a step further by providing sales teams with the data and tools for customized demo experiences tailored to their prospects’ needs and requirements.

Hi Yoav. The B2B sales industry faces insurmountable challenges that profoundly affect the profitability of companies, particularly in an age where hyper-personalization emerges as one of the tools that could make or break a business. We found it fascinating that Beyond Demos has the capability to tailor product demonstrations for prospects, increasing the rate of sales conversion. Can you walk us through how sales teams can enhance engagement with this feature?

The market downturn has indeed made tech companies prioritize revenues and efficiency over fast growth. But the main thing is that most go-to-market teams don’t have a full grasp of what's going on in the minds of their prospects, a.k.a. the ‘behind the scenes' – e.g. when they aren’t talking to them one-on-one. The result is not only a bad demo but also an overly faulty sales process. That’s why our #weareprospect movement caught many eyes.

Back in 2020, Walnut was the pioneer in giving the power to the sellers themselves to deliver and create perfectly customized and insightful demos for each prospect using a drag-and-drop editor. Now, ‘Beyond Demos’ is the answer to boosting the efficiency of the sales cycle with a completely new way to communicate with customers in the demo itself. It also features never-before-tracked insights, like automated engagement scores, which help assess buyers' intentions and mark winning flows. The nicest thing is that everything is visible in their CRM to close the loop within the entire process.

Walnut’s movement is all about simplifying sales processes and shortening sales cycles that benefit both the seller and prospect. How does Beyond Demos bridge this gap, and can you describe its holistic approach to easing out the involvement of pre-sales, SDRs, and AEs?

Beyond Demos is the new way for sellers to gain unprecedented intelligence to grow revenue. So let’s assume that an SDR sends thousands of product snippets to grab the attention of a potential buyer, or when a demo is embedded on the site. Before Beyond Demos, they were blind to the buyer's intention and wasted time on leads that are not necessarily worth it. But now, they gain automated demo scoring which helps them assess the engagement of the buyers, improve qualifications, and make sure they pitch tailored to the paths that interest buyers took.

As for sellers, not only that delivering a live demo is a no-brainer thanks to Walnut, but they can also continue the conversation over the demo after the call by sharing it with customers and allowing them to comment on specific areas. That way, they can help their champions spread the product's value within their team and hopefully address every hesitation, objection, or interest to continue the conversation where left off. It improves the responsiveness and relationship with prospects and customers, which helps them strike on the iron while it's hot.

On top of that, we have the funnel analysis which helps the sellers identify main drop points and mark winning flows, so they can focus on what really moves the needle, and avoid investing time in demos and flows that won’t make the difference. Finally, team managers and revenue operations can orchestrate and see everything in their CRM, which makes everything visible and easy to get a fuller picture.

Another technological capability of Beyond Demos is its automatic demo scores, which allow salespeople to get instant feedback regarding their product demonstration performance. What are the factors that determine the success of a demo, and how does the product gather this data?

One of the things that we heard a lot from our customers was “I created a lot of demos, but what’s next?”

Until now, sellers, SDRs, CSMs, or marketers couldn’t assess the quality of the demo or tie its impact on the buyer’s intention. That leads to demos that lack optimization and are unable to meet the buyer’s immediate needs. The automated score helps sellers to know whether the demo had a high likelihood of success. Each demo will receive an automated score so they can know which areas to focus on, which ones need improvements, and which ones should be trashed.

For example, from analyzing tens of thousands of data, we are able to find out the demo’s length, clear flow, main call-to-action, and interactivity, which highly impact buyers' engagement.

The automated scoring system helps sellers to better understand the product’s value, save time by avoiding sending demos that don’t convert, and ultimately close more deals.

Walnut Beyond Demos’ ability to provide a visual flow for sales teams to analyze demo flows is one of its product features that stands out, as it greatly uncovers the gray areas of sales processes that are often overlooked. What does this process and its UI look like on the platform?

SaaS sales reps usually ask: how can I know how my prospects are moving throughout the demo? What is the most common flow through your product? Which areas are people interested in and which ones make them drop out? Where do you need to pick up from on your next call? Until now, nobody really knew the answer to these questions.

The funnel analysis is a visual flow that exposes how their prospects click through their demos by tracking the steps before and after arriving at a particular demo part. It combines all their demo interactions in one place, across visitors and sessions.

This will help them quickly understand the best demos’ flows and engagement to indicate which areas are working well and which might require further attention.

The efficiency of product integration is just as important as finding the most effective solution for SaaS companies. In terms of CRM and data consolidation, what do companies need to provide for Walnut Beyond Demos to be easily integrated into their existing workflows?

Our mission is to make our customers' lives as simple and easy as possible. That’s why our integration is basically a switch they can turn on and off. And in less than 2 minutes, everything works. That way, sales teams can grasp all crucial information in one place, without stressing about how they can keep track of what's going on with the deal. By integrating with leading CRMs like Hubspot and Salesforce, they can integrate all of this engagement data directly into their workflow.

This will also help the team to better manage their deals and stay on top of their opportunities by giving them all the demo-related information in one place.