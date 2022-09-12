eCommerce Tech Stack Tools To Check Out: Spike, renovai, Mine PrivacyOps, Ecomdash, Gorgias, Certainly

Market Analysis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WdeFY_0hrhXmnz00
Source: Canva Approved

An eCommerce tech stack is a collection of tools needed to create and manage an online store. It usually contains an eCommerce platform (e.g., Magento, Shopify, or BigCommerce), payment gateway, shipping solution, web hosting platform, and a few additional tools and services.

Together, these tools help businesses run more efficiently in various areas, including sales, marketing, customer care, order fulfillment and returns, payment processing, etc., while revealing customer insights that can promote growth.

Choosing the optimal eCommerce tech stack for your business can be challenging. We have put together this list of 10 eCommerce tech stack tools you must have to help your business operate more efficiently and smoothly.

1. Spike

Spike is a cloud-based email messaging service developed to save your team valuable time for more important tasks by keeping communication flowing smoother and more effectively. It is an exclusive conversational email software that integrates calendar management, chat, and collaboration into a single application.

Emails get filtered, organized, and prioritized based on recent conversations and contacts. This helps the user respond to important messages first. Collaboration is top-notch, as live group chats can be created for your team to communicate and collaborate effectively.

2. Renovai

Renovai is the perfect solution for furniture e-commerce retailers and is an AI-based interior design platform that provides a personalized buying experience. Customers can answer a brief questionnaire about their wants, needs, and preferences, and the Renovai system will design the space and render it in a lifelike 3D model.

3. Mine PrivacyOps

Businesses can increase customer trust in their brands using Mine PrivacyOps to automate and streamline their privacy operations. Mine PrivacyOps also enables companies to completely automate and coordinate their privacy operations tasks, turning privacy into a competitive advantage for the business. As a result, Mine is highly rated amongst its users.

4. Ecomdash

Cross-channel inventory management is available through Ecomdash, which supports over 50 platforms. With backend inventory synchronization, you are continuously aware of your whole inventory. Additionally, Ecomdash offers free membership for up to 30 sales per month and includes tools for listing management and product research.

5. Gorgias

Gorgias is ideal if you're looking to improve customer service. The platform will free up your customer support team's time and resources while providing your consumers with the assistance they require.

This customer care solution offers self-service options, including a dedicated help center, knowledge base, and live chat customer assistance capabilities. Additionally, several automation and macros can help you automate multiple customer care tasks.

6. Certainly

eCommerce store owners can use Certainly to build AI assistants who will direct site visitors to suggested products, assist clients with returns, and guide them through the checkout process. During their interactions with clients, these AI helpers also collect helpful information that you can utilize to improve the user experience on your website.

7. Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a comprehensive social media management tool that's ideal as a single solution to strengthen your store's social medial strategy. Features include:

· social listening tools for collecting valuable insights from your social media audiences

· a central inbox for responding to comments and direct messages across various platforms

· automation tools for automatically scheduling and publishing posts

· analytics for evaluating the success of your social media campaigns

8. AMZ Scout

AMZScout is a product research tool for Amazon sellers that supports up to 9 marketplaces. Powerful capabilities include product search, supply and demand search, and keyword research. In addition, AMZScout has tools like product trackers, masterclasses, and ASIN searches.

9. Viral Launch

Viral Launch is equipped for Amazon sellers, assisting them to rank higher than their competitors. The tools also comprise product search volume, keyword management, and competitor analysis and management. These can aid in long-term optimization and future product introduction accuracy.

10. Klaviyo

With the help of workflows and automation, Klaviyo offers customer management, marketing, and connection tools. For instance, one of its top functions is that you can configure abandoned shopping cart flows to alert customers about their carts. However, this only works if the customer leaves their email address. To stay connected to your customers, promote sales on your platform, and encourage repeat purchases, you can schedule and send text and email messages.

