On September 8th, Voyantis , in collaboration with World Forum Disrupt, is going to host a webinar with a pool of experts from giant tech companies Eran Friendinger from Voyantis, Notion's performance marketing lead, Fabien David, ClickUp's head of marketing Chris cunningham , and Webflow's growth lead Bruno Estrella .

This is a chance to learn straight from three marketers from Forbes’ top 100 cloud companies as they make the case for LTV-based acquisition and discuss the advanced methodologies of optimizing campaigns for maximum ROAS.

They will also dive into how they have personally used LTV data to break barriers in B2B user acquisition and growth and their findings.

About the Host

These days, AI has helped industries flourish their profit, and Voyantis is making its name in helping companies by its prediction-based growth OS to forecast customers' future lifetime value (LTV). Thus, giving them a better overview of which are profitable acquisitions must be maintained.

Companies’ marketing teams are now recognizing that they must steer away from actions based on primordial models and must shift toward AI-powered initiatives that influence forecasts to support marketing profitability.

Since its establishment in 2020, Voyantis has integrated its platform with clients, including Notion, Miro, Ipsy, and others. It has been announced by Voyantis that the raise of $19M in seed funding from reputed venture capital firms.